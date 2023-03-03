ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Fans of Maryville boys basketball gathered around the southeast corner of St. Joseph-Benton High School. Families, friends and fans all waited to see the Spoofhounds come out of the locker room for the final time of the 2022-23 season.
Seniors forward Keaton Stone and guard Drew Burns, who were among the first ones out, had barely enough time to let their tears dry. They hugged, shook hands and conversated with those who stayed after the game in support.
The third senior on the team, guard Caden Stoecklein, was not like his senior teammates. As one of the last ones out of the locker room, Caden Stoecklein, with his own tears still forming, was immediately met with hugs and encouragement from those on the outside.
These were not tears of joy. The hugs were not in celebration. Instead, they were one of many signals marking the end of the Spoofhounds' season. It was there, in St. Joseph, where No. 2 seed Maryville fell to top-seeded Lafayette-St. Joseph in the Class 4 District 16 Championship, 51-46, March 3.
“I've grown up with them,” Caden Stoecklein said about his teammates, with tears still steadily forming. “I played with them my whole life, and just to end like this to, you know, a really good Lafayette team hurts, but, you know, it is what it is. That's how life goes.”
While some athletes may dream of being coached by their parents, that was Caden Stoecklein's reality for his high school career.
Coach Matt Stoecklein has guided Maryville since 2014. He's seen multiple players come through the program, and he's felt the heartbreak of a season-ending loss before. However, of course, only one of the players is his son. Caden Stoecklein said it was a dream come true, while Matt Stoecklein said he was proud of how all the seniors grew in the four seasons he's spent with them.
“It's been super fun especially with my dad as a coach,” Caden Stoecklein said, followed by a deep breath before continuing. “It's been super fun because he's been coaching me ever since I can remember, like kindergarten. So, just these four years have flown really fast, and it's been a pleasure playing with my dad.”
“The seniors have taken some of those younger players, and, just, you should see them hanging out together and just how well they get along with each other,” Matt Stoecklein said. “You can see how some of them are so very upset — tears, can't hardly stand up — because this season meant a lot to them, and their teammates meant a lot to them. It wasn't just their basketball season, it was the teammates they were playing with and playing for that meant so much to them.”
As one might expect between two Midland Empire Conference rivals fighting for a district title, the championship bout was a back-and-forth battle throughout. Nearly every basket, defensive stop or great play was soon matched.
Sophomore guard Peyton McCollum, who finished the Friday night contest with 11 points, said it was exciting to experience the atmosphere and energy throughout the game.
“I mean, it’s fun,” McCollum said. “It’s fun to compete like that at the highest level in the conference. We just knew we had to come out with that intensity and that fight the whole game.”
Despite securing a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 24-17 at the end of the first half, partly due to three-straight free throws made by McCollum with 0.3 seconds on the clock, the Spoofhounds (23-5) dropped its eighth-consecutive loss to the Fighting Irish (20-7).
Matt Stoecklein said offensive woes through the fourth quarter are what ultimately brought Maryville’s 10-game win streak, and season, to an end. In the fourth, the Fighting Irish outscored the Spoofhounds 14-9.
“(The players) should be proud of their season and be proud of how they played this game,” Matt Stoecklein said. “You know, the only thing is we had a three-minute stretch, I felt, when we just couldn't get a shot off, we turned the ball over and they got easy shots, and I think that's where the tide turned.”
While the seniors will be shifting their focus to their final spring sports’ seasons or to life beyond high school, players like McCollum still have a couple years to learn from the losses.
He was part of the team that rebounded from a 15-12 record in the 2021-22 season — which also ended in a loss to Lafayette in the district semifinals — to a 23-5 season this campaign. He said he wants to focus on what the seniors taught him and his teammates over their time together.
“I mean, it's great,” McCollum said. “I wouldn't do it with anyone else. This group is amazing. I'm gonna miss the seniors a lot. They’re fun to play with. … They've been mentors to me, coming through at a very young age. They just helped me fight for these moments, and they’re just always there for me. They’re great teammates.”
