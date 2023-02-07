The last stretch of the regular season is nearly here for No. 4 Northwest men’s basketball. With only six games left before postseason play, the Bearcats will soon be shifting gears from the regular season to the MIAA Tournament March 1-5.
They aren’t quite there, yet, though. Before even the final week of the regular season, the Bearcats have one last road trip. For four consecutive weeks, Northwest alternated from two home games one week and two away games the next. The next two weeks will look a bit different, as the team is set to embark on a four-game road trip.
Senior guard Diego Bernard has played 82 games away from Maryville throughout his collegiate career, so he knows what to expect by now. He also knows what he said he needs to do to remain focused.
“Going into the game knowing that everybody’s against you except for your team that you came with on the bus that you’re on every road trip with,” Bernard said. “Just feeling like your family is with you going in there. Going in there, nothing matters, just trying to go out of there with a win.”
In the first week of Northwest’s road trip, the Bearcats (21-2, 14-2 MIAA) will match up with Rogers State (12-10, 8-8 MIAA) Feb. 9 and Northeastern State (10-10, 7-9 MIAA) Feb. 11.
It’ll be the second game of the season against the Hillcats and RiverHawks for Northwest. In the first game against Rogers, it was a back-and-forth contest through the first half until a last-second 3-pointer by junior forward Wes Dreamer gave the Bearcats a 12-point lead at halftime en route to their 87-65 win in the team’s first game of 2023.
Against a team like the Hillcats, who are 10-2 at home compared to 2-8 on the road, Northwest coach Ben McCollum said he expects a much tougher matchup in Claremore, Oklahoma, than when Rogers came to town earlier in the season.
“You just got to handle the physicality,” McCollum said. “I think understanding that they’re considerably better at home … and so it’s something that you have to be prepared for that what happened here, isn’t going to happen there. You have to compete. We’ll have to make sure we’re ready to go and ready to handle their physicality.”
Northwest blew out Northeastern 79-58 in the two squads’ first meeting of the season Dec. 31. The Bearcats were led by two 20-point performances from Dreamer and Bernard.
As the second game of the week for Northwest, the rematch with Northeastern also pits one of the top defenses in Division II against one of the top offenses in the conference.
Prior to the RiverHawks’ game against Missouri Western Feb. 9, they are No. 3 in the MIAA in points scored per game with 74.6. They are also one of the top teams in the conference shooting-wise, as they are No. 2 in field goal percentage (49%) — just behind Northwest’s 52.3% from the field — and No. 1 in 3-point percentage (40.7%). However, they have been held to under 70 points in their last three games.
On the other side, the Bearcats boast the No. 2 scoring defense in Division II, allowing 57.3 points per contest. The ’Cats have held their last seven opponents under 60 points, en route to their seven-game win streak.
“Just trying to not look too far ahead,” Bernard said about the preparation for the RiverHawks. “Just try to take it one game at a time, and once we go down there, we’ll just try to make it hard for their shooters to get shots off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.