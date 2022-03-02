Maryville girls basketball entered Benton High School Feb. 28 with the goal of upsetting top-seeded Benton and appearing in its fourth consecutive district championship. Despite a narrow first quarter, the Spoofhounds fell to the Cardinals 41-20 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 16 Tournament semifinals.
Benton gave Maryville issues a few games prior, but in a much harsher fashion. During the regular season, Benton handed Maryville a 65-35 loss. This time, the Spoofhounds managed to hold a team that’s averaging 52.28 points per game to 41.
“Every day in practice, we’ve really been focusing on defense, and it really shows how much better we’ve gotten,” junior forward Rylee Vierthaler said. “Obviously, it’s not fun to lose, especially when it ends your season. I don’t feel as bad, though, because everybody is coming back.”
The 12-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter was the closest the ’Hounds (15-10) got to an advantage over the Cardinals (21-5). Despite a better defensive performance than the first meeting, the Cardinals simply had too much offensive power.
Coach Kelly Obley said she enjoyed watching her players implement a new defensive scheme that seemed like it was going to stop the district’s favorite. However, it didn’t last as long as the Spoofhounds hoped.
“I think Benton is just a really physical team,” Obley said. “The way they pressed, the way they defended — it takes a lot out of you, emotionally and physically. I think, just by the fourth quarter, they had kind of worn us down a little bit, and a couple of our shots wouldn’t fall.”
Benton’s physicality overpowered Maryville’s defense and stunted its offense. One of the focuses was eliminating Vierthaler as an offensive threat. The Cardinals held the Central Missouri commit scoreless, while junior guard Anastyn Pettlon scrounged 5 points, and sophomore forward Ava Dumke posted a team-high 9 points.
Obley has mentioned her pride in Vierthaler’s abilities numerous times throughout the 2021-22 season, and this game was no different.
“What makes Rylee so special is her ability to pass the ball and the vision that she has,” Obley said. “I was really impressed by how hard Rylee worked to get the ball to her teammates. That's what makes Rylee so special. She doesn't just have to score the ball to have an impact.”
The ’Hounds closed the season in similar fashion as the last — a loss to Benton. In contrast to last season, Maryville won’t lose any leadership, and both Vierthaler and Obley are looking forward to continuing the growth witnessed this year.
As a first-year coach, Obley finished with a record of 15-10, which is better than her esteemed predecessor Quentin Albrecht’s 7-16 record in his first season at the helm. Obley is happy to have the group she had in her debut season and is glad to return next season with the same squad.
Pettlon and Vierthaler will continue into the summer with their usual club basketball team before reporting for Spoofhound volleyball in the fall. There’s full confidence from Obley and Vierthaler that this offseason will be full of hard work.
“This season was a building block,” Vierthaler said. “I want everybody to feel that loss and remember how it feels because it sucks when your season ends. Remember that feeling, and use it as fuel for next season.”
Log In
