Almost two months have passed since the start of Northwest’s baseball season and the Bearcats have lost seven of their last 10 games. With just 21 contests left in the season, they will first look to turn the season around against Newman March 31-April 2.
Coach Darin Loe said the Bearcats have lacked confidence this season, which has hurt them, but he said it was different in their three-game series with Northeastern State March 25-27.
“I thought this past weekend we played with a lot of confidence, and that’s where we have to start,” Loe said March 28. “We just were kind of lacking some run support, and, like I said, we swung the bats very well yesterday so hopefully we can carry that over to the rest of the season.”
The month of March has been a wild ride for the ’Cats (6-22, 4-13 MIAA). They had their first home series of the year against Missouri Southern (23-7) March 3-5, but their second home series against Pittsburg State ( 21-7) March 10-12 and a home game against Washburn (19-11) March 14 were changed to road contests due to weather.
Then, Northwest played a home series against Emporia State (11-19) March 19-20, before hitting the road to play Northeastern (12-15) March 25-27. The Bearcats returned home in a 4-2 loss to Washburn March 29 before, yet again, traveling for a three-game series with Newman (12-18) March 31-April 2 in Wichita, Kansas.
Loe said playing in so many stadiums is tough because every field plays differently.
“I think it takes a little while to kind of figure out how the ball flies and how the ball travels in the stadium,” Loe said. “We haven’t spent a whole lot of time at Newman. A lot of our guys have never played there so we’ll have to figure that out and continue playing good baseball.”
The three-game series against the Jets is the sixth MIAA series for the ’Cats this season. Thus far, Northwest has lost every conference series it has been in. Newman has won two MIAA series, including a 2-1 series win over No. 21 Rogers State.
Last year when the Jets came to Maryville, they lost the three-game set, 2-1, against the Bearcats. The all-time series is 5-3 in favor of the ’Cats. Sophomore infielder Cole Slibowski said the Bearcats can’t dwell on the past.
“Every team is different every year — we have a different team this year and so do they,” Slibowski said. “Knowing that we beat them last year will make us extremely confident.”
Newman has scored 244 runs this season, while the Bearcats have scored 129. The Jets scored 23 runs against Southern Nazarene, while the most runs the ’Cats have scored in a single game is 12 against Minnesota State Mankato Feb. 18 and against Northeastern March 28.
“We’re at the point of our season where we have to start winning some series and moving up the standings,” Loe said. “They’re going to be a quality opponent — they’re very offensive, and they’ve been putting up a lot of runs. Fortunately, looking at that last game in Tahlequah this past weekend, we swung the bats very well, so we just want to continue putting up runs as we did in that last game.”
