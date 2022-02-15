There wasn’t much that immediately came to Ben McCollum’s mind following Northwest men’s basketball’s third loss of the season — a 75-56 trouncing courtesy of MIAA foe Emporia State Feb. 8 in Emporia, Kansas.
But the 13th-year coach knew, with certainty, his team had to get tough. He also knew the Bearcats didn’t have long before their next meeting with the Hornets.
"We gotta get tougher if we're gonna be able to beat a team like that. We're not tough enough to beat them quite yet,” McCollum said Feb. 8 at William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium. “We've got eight days to figure it out."
That time has now come for the No. 7 ’Cats (23-3, 16-2 MIAA), who will host Emporia Feb. 17 in Bearcat Arena for the second and final regular-season meeting between the two. It’ll serve as the start of a two-game homestand for Northwest.
Before McCollum and company could directly turn their attention to avenging the program’s largest loss since February 2017, they had to finish a four-game road trip with matchups against MIAA foes Pitt State and Missouri Southern.
And after their five-game win streak dissipated with their second loss in a month’s span, the Bearcats got back on track with an 80-68 win over Pitt on Feb. 10 and 71-64 win over Southern on Feb. 12.
Those matchups, McCollum said, gave him a glimpse at what his team will need to carry throughout the rest of this season and as soon as Thursday night.
“I thought our intensity level, our intentionality, our energy, I thought was as good as it’s honestly been all season long,” McCollum said about the latest pair of back-to-back wins. “I didn’t think we played phenomenal, but from all those other things, I thought we played very, very well. It’s just a matter of now trying to sustain that kind of energy and intensity.”
He just wishes it didn’t take the loss to Emporia to see that out of his players, and he’s hoping that’s not the case the rest of the season, too.
“Sometimes those negative results help a little bit — a little suffering helps,” McCollum said. “I think that, sometimes, if you need results to reset yourself, sometimes that’s a slippery slope. It did reset us, but we can’t keep getting reset with results and negative results.”
McCollum wouldn’t define the toughness he’s looking for the way most people would. He doesn’t want his team to start a brawl every game. He doesn’t want his players to just push themselves during practice, conditioning and weightlifting sessions.
He simply wants his players to do what they didn’t roughly a week ago, when the MIAA-best ’Cats uncharacteristically went 37.7% (20 of 53) and 19.2% (5 of 26) from deep. The struggles against Emporia marked the program’s worst offensive output since a 55-51 win over Mercyhurst in the Elite Eight on March 27, 2019.
“Toughness is a little bit about — sometimes it’s offensive, like, we need to get the shots we want. When we get a layup point-blank, we need to make that layup. We need to make sure we take care of the ball. We need to make sure we expose certain coverages they’re in,” McCollum said. “Defensively, we need to sustain toughness throughout.”
The defense McCollum mentioned was able to force the Hornets into some bad looks early in the contest, but their stagnance didn’t last long.
Emporia’s guard duo of South Dakota State transfer Tray Buchanan and senior Jumah’Ri Turner, the highest-scoring tandem in Division II this season, combined for 49 points during the Hornets’ largest upset in program history.
Still, McCollum felt comfortable about the Bearcats’ defense in the aftermath of the loss, noting that the “defense was fine,” but the offense was “absolutely atrocious.”
He’s not going to change too much on this week’s scout, though, which will also feature a tad of scheming for Washburn, a conference opponent the ’Cats beat by 71-63 on the road in mid-January, and a conference opponent they’ll host to close out the homestand Feb. 19 in Bearcat Arena.
Leaving the scouting reporting the same, or at least having to make minimal tweaks, McCollum said, is the luxury that comes with having to play most teams in the MIAA twice each season.
“You don’t have to spend quite as much time getting the fine details of a scout down,” McCollum said. “Now you can kind of itemize it to what they specifically exposed and what we were not able to expose. Hopefully, you can make those adjustments.”
McCollum isn’t exactly sure what he’ll fine-tune for the second go-around with Emporia. He couldn’t quite put his finger on any certain thing Tuesday afternoon.
He does, however, know it has to be something substantial enough to avoid another double-digit defeat.
“We gotta change about 20 points, I know that,” McCollum said. “So, we gotta change something — 21, I think. I don’t know; I lost track.”
