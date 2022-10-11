After three weeks of road matches, No. 15 Northwest volleyball returned home to Bearcat Arena Oct. 11 against No. 25 Central Missouri. That match was the kickoff of a three-match homestand for the ’Cats.
Northwest went 1-1 on its most recent road trip, losing to No. 19 Central Oklahoma Oct. 7. The next day, Oct. 8, the Bearcats came back strong with a dominant 3-0 win over Newman. In that win, junior setter Alyssa Rezac hit a career milestone of 2,000 assists.
“I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Rezac said. “Setting is a position that relies heavily on your teammates to pass well and get kills, so I have to give them a lot of credit for my successes. I am very grateful for them.”
The next three matches for the Bearcats have big stakes, as Northwest and Central Missouri (7-3) are tied for fourth in the MIAA, and the ’Cats (7-3) are just one win behind No. 10 Washburn (8-3). Central Oklahoma and Nebraska-Kearney sit atop the conference with a 9-2 MIAA record.
It’s been a little over a month since Central Missouri escaped with a 3-2 win against Northwest Sept. 7. This time the Bearcats had home-court advantage and it proved crucial for the ’Cats as they took the match 3-1.
“We’re excited to play them again. I think we have definitely improved,” Rezac said. “I’m eager to see what this matchup is like in front of a home crowd at Bearcat Arena. It is a big game for us to stay in contention for a regular-season conference championship, but we know it’s important that we stay focused on just playing at our best and continuing to get better.”
The second rematch on the docket for the Bearcats is against Washburn. In the first match, the ’Cats defeated the then-No. 2 Ichabods 3-1 Sept. 17 in Washburn, Kansas. Northwest has a chance to sweep Washburn Oct. 14 in the season series in Bearcat Arena.
Sophomore defensive specialist Kyah Luhring netted a season-high with 17 digs in Northwest’s match against Newman.
“Washburn has a reputation of being a great team,” Luhring said. “Any chance we have to play them, we know it will be a good game. It is important to get this win at home to prove we can beat anyone home or away.”
Northwest has a five-match win streak against the Ichabods dating back to March 20, 2021. Northwest defeated Washburn while the Ichabods were ranked No. 1 in the country and No. 2 and a win to eliminate the Ichabods in the 2021 MIAA tournament.
“At this point in the season, every game is important,” Rezac said. “Both are teams we have beat, and we’re going to have the target on our back. It will be exciting to see what other strategies we can use to maybe throw something at them that they haven’t seen yet.”
Northwest will wrap up at home with a rematch against MIAA foe Emporia State. The last time these teams met was Sept. 16 when the Bearcats swept the Hornets 3-0, but each set was close, as the Bearcats only won by five or fewer points.
In the last seven matchups, the ’Cats have vanquished Emporia State. Six of the seven matchups have ended in Northwest winning through a sweep.
Sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer was out due to injury the first time the Hornets and Bearcats played, this will be her first chance to play them this season.
“It is important to us to win at home because we always like to defend our home court,” Kirchhoefer said.
After the pit stop at home for three matches, the Bearcats will hit the road again, however this time it will be a short trip to play Highway 71 rival Missouri Western Oct. 18. The Griffons haven’t defeated the Bearcats since 2018.
“Who doesn’t love a good school rivalry?” Rezac said “We are hoping to compete and execute our systems at a high level. They usually get a decent-sized crowd, but we would like to go in there and create some of our own energy.”
