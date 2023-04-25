Maryville boys tennis had its 10-match winning streak snapped with a 5-4 loss against Midland Empire Conference rival Savannah April 25 at the Frank Grube Courts in Maryville.
The Spoofhounds went 3-3 in singles and Junior Kason Teale came out with a close win over Savages’ senior Evan Heftye 8-6. Sophomore George Groumoutis won 8-4 over Savannah junior Noah Gould. Junior Jaxson Staples defeated Savages’ junior Connor Herbert 8-4.
Maryville had a rough start to the match, though, as it went 1-2 in doubles to start the Tuesday evening. Teale and Staples lost a close one 8-6 to Heftye and Gould. Sophomore Kristian Mendez and junior Landon Baker took an 8-0 loss to Savannah junior Cole Horton and Herbert. Groumoutis and freshman Will Sheil were the only doubles team to come out on top, winning 8-2. Staples said his performance with Teale was strong but full of miscues.
“We were playing really well at the start,” Staples said. “We let a few points slip away in key spots in the match that really cost us, but we know next time we can have less mistakes and come out with wins against them, but also other opponents as well.”
The loss marks Maryville’s first at home on the season and its first since May 10, 2022 — against Savannah. Coach Nicole McGinness said the team has grown immensely over the course of the season, and the defeat won’t derail the athletes’ efforts.
“They have made huge strides,” McGinness said. “I am really impressed with all the work they have put in, and I hope that it continues so we can make a deep postseason run.”
After this match, the Spoofhounds will make a trip to the Midland Empire Conference Tournament April 26 in St. Joseph.
Then, they will end the regular season with a home match against Bishop LeBlond May 1. McGinness and Staples said they are hyped about competing against conference foes.
“We are ready to play,” McGinness said. “We are well prepared for what’s coming at us between singles and doubles.”
“As a team, I think we can go out there with a presence and a feel for the environment around us, which is going to be very contested,” Staples said.
Over the course of the season, the Spoofhounds have shown improvements with a 10-match winning streak after a 6-3, season-opening loss to the Savages March 21. McGinness and Staples said consistency in basic movements is the key to success going forward.
“Refining the basics is the way to go,” McGinness said. “If we can come back to that and make the adjustments on the fly while in high stakes situations, then playing the game becomes easier, and the play style is a lot more consistent.”
“I think everything needs to be more consistent moving forward,” Staples said. “No matter who we play, the consistency is there each time we go out on the court.”
