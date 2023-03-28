After back-to-back weekends of consistent improvement for Northwest golf — grabbing third place in the Holiday Inn Classic March 27-28 at the St. Joseph Country Club — the Bearcats prepare for a two-week long break until their next competition at the Virginia Laas Invitational April 10-11 in Joplin, Missouri.
Coach Andy Peterson said the mindset is plain and simple with a two-week long break coming up for the Bearcats — continue to get better.
“Find a couple of areas in each one of our games where we can shave some strokes off,” Peterson said. “Obviously, we did that pretty well this week, but that’s something we’ve gotta continue to build on. Just finding ways as individuals to shave one, two or three strokes off your score.”
The Bearcats have consistently moved up the leaderboards the last three meets, finishing 11th and sixth in the last two contests, and collecting third place in the competition March 27-28.
Northwest took third place with a score of 626, shooting 307 in the first round and ending the meet with a score of 319 in the second. The score of 307 in the first round March 27 in St. Joseph, marked the second-best round in program history.
“Overall, a really good week on a tough course that traditionally we have not played well at, so I am very proud of the girls and their effort the last couple days,” Peterson said after the meet.
Sophomore Paige Hoffman led the way for the ’Cats for the second consecutive week, finishing tied for fourth individually out of 50 golfers at the Holiday Inn Classic. Hoffman had a score of 152, shooting a 75 in the first round and a 77 in the second.
Sophomore Kylie Carey tied for ninth with a score of 154, scoring a 74 in the first round and an 80 in the second to finish it out. With a score of 157, junior Elly Speece claimed 12th-place, shooting a 76 in the first round and an 81 in the second.
After Northwest finished the competition with three golfers inside the top-12 at the St. Joseph Country Club, Carey said it is all about staying crisp and sharp heading into this two-week long break before its next contest.
“For me and the rest of the teammates, putting together strong wedge play, working on short game, that is really where you cut the strokes,” Carey said. “This is time to clean up our mistakes and head into the next tournament with a strong mindset.”
Junior Taylor Sedivec swung with consistency in the two rounds in St. Joseph. She shot 82 in the first round and 83 in the second en route to a 24th-place finish.
Senior Lauren Wood and freshman Kayla Moline each finished the meet tied for 27th. They both improved, as they scored 85 in the first round and 81 in the second for a total of 166 points.
Northwest was tied for first out of the nine teams in birdies (16) in the two days at the Holiday Inn Classic. Hoffman led the way with five birdies, four ’Cats finished with three — Speece, Sedivec, Carey and Moline — Wood finished with two and freshman Lauren Kohl ended with one.
“Getting birdies is really just a case of getting it on the green and in the spot where you can make a putt,” Carey said. “Off the tee box, you need to just put yourself in a position where you have a good angle at the green.”
With Northwest’s break from competition until the Virgina Laas Invitational April 10-11 in Joplin, Missouri, Peterson said it is about gaining some momentum and confidence heading into this short break.
“As it continues to warm up and we get more comfortable with practice, and taking our swings, taking our hacks and competing, we can just take some of this momentum forward as we get to conference championship play,” Peterson said.
