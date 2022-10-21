ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville football cruised to a 49-14 victory over Lafayette-St. Joseph Oct. 21 in St. Joseph, Missouri. This win secured the Spoofhounds a share of the Midland Empire Conference title for the first time since the 2019 season.
The Fighting Irish started the game with the ball, but the Spoofhound defense forced a fumble that was recovered by senior running back and linebacker Macen Shurvington. Maryville wasted no time in scoring the first points of the game thanks to a connection between junior quarterback Derek Quinlin and junior tight end Cooper Gastler with 10:25 remaining in the first quarter — Gastler’s first career touchdown.
“I was pretty excited — Derek said the play and I looked at the defense — I was like, it’s time. I'm going to score,” Gastler said. “I ran my route, I looked and Derek was looking at me, he threw me the ball and that’s it.”
A little over three minutes later, Quinlin threw his second touchdown of the game with a pass to senior running back Caden Stoecklein to give the Spoofhounds a 14-0 lead with 7:06 left in the first quarter. Maryville continued to lay it on Lafayette in the first quarter when Quinlin got his third touchdown of the quarter with a 45-yard pass to junior wide receiver Wyatt Garner that brought the score to 20-0 after the extra-point attempt was blocked by the Fighting Irish with 4:52 still left in the quarter.
The Spoofhounds started the second quarter where they left off, with a 13-yard touchdown run by junior running back Drew Burns with 11:11 left in the second quarter to give Maryville a 27-0 lead.
Quinlin ran into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the game. The ’Hounds went for the 2-point conversion, and, for the first time in his career, senior lineman Kort Watkins received the handoff and took it past the goal line for his first points in four years with the Spoofhounds — a score that made it 35-0 in favor of Maryville with 9:04 to go in the first half.
“Since I was little, I was always too big to run the ball,” Watkins said. “It’s always been a dream that I’ve had to just, you know, punch it in. Even though it was a 2-point conversion, it was super fun to be able to run the ball.”
Maryville punched in its sixth touchdown of the game. This time it was a rushing touchdown from Shurvington, which gave the Spoofhounds a 42-0 lead with 5:48 left in the second quarter. Junior running back Don Allen scampered into the end zone from the four-yard line to give the ’Hounds a 49-0 lead with 2:36 left in the second quarter.
The Spoofhounds' defense forced and recovered another fumble from the Fighting Irish. The ’Hounds then ran the clock out to take the game into the second half.
Compared to the first half, the second half was rather quiet as Maryville didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters. However, the Spoofhound defense did give up two touchdowns to the Fighting Irish offense in the final seven minutes of the game. Those were the only points of the night for Lafayette, though, and Maryville ultimately came away with the blowout 49-14 win to end the regular season and secure a share of the MEC title.
“It’s a great feeling because we haven’t won it since I was a freshman, and just being able to secure that bag one more time feels great,” Shurvington said.
Coach Matt Webb said the Spoofhounds did an excellent job of being efficient on their offensive possessions, scoring seven touchdowns on their first seven possessions.
Maryville was able to get its younger players some playing time and experience in this game while being up 49-0.
“You know, they need to take advantage of these opportunities when they get them,” Webb said. “They did some good things. I thought we didn’t execute and had a couple of turnovers in the second half — things that aren’t good — but it’s good to get them in the game and get them ready for Friday night lights.”
Webb said the Spoofhounds really wanted to be MEC champions and losing to St. Pius X Sept. 16 made it hard because it meant Maryville had to win out, but his team did a good job in accomplishing their goal.
“Excited to be MEC champions and mark that goal accomplished,” Webb said. “(We) start the playoff run and we’ll talk Monday about where seeding ends up. You can’t shave anymore until you lose, so everybody listening and reading these reports, it’s not ‘No-Shave November,’ it’s ‘playoff beard.’”
