Northwest softball is preparing for the MIAA/GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Crossover March 4-5 in Joplin, Missouri, after winning three out of its four matchups in the Washburn Invitational Feb. 24-26.
Coach Naomi Tellez said building off the momentum from the Emporia State University Classic Feb. 18-20, where the team went 5-1, played a significant role in the success in the Washburn Invitational.
“In Friday night's game, we got canceled due to weather, but I was nervous that our offense wasn’t going to keep the momentum, but we came out swinging,” Tellez said. “That was big for us, to make sure that the week prior wasn’t a fluke — that’s the team that we want to be. We want to show up the same way every single day.”
The Bearcats (9-5) will start the MIAA/GLVC Crossover in a doubleheader against Rockhurst (3-6) at 10 a.m. and Southwest Baptist (5-9) at 3 p.m. March 4. The ’Cats will then face off against Missouri S&T (7-5) in back-to-back games at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. March 5 to finish out the weekend.
As the ’Cats look ahead to the weekend in Joplin, senior infielder Olivia Daugherty, like her coach, said it is key to keep the momentum and bats going. Northwest averaged 9.25 runs per game this past weekend in Topeka, Kansas.
“We’ve been looking really good,” Daugherty said. “We have a lot of potential, and we are coming off a good weekend with our three wins. I think it will roll into this weekend.”
After back-to-back successful weekends, Northwest is No. 1 in the MIAA in batting average as a team (.340) and No. 6 in the conference in fielding percentage (.965).
A reason why the team’s batting average is No. 1 in the MIAA is because seven players for the Bearcats are hitting above .300 — freshman outfielder Omara Love (.538), Daugherty (.442), sophomore outfielder Lillie Filger (.396), senior infielder Aubrey Griffith (.372), sophomore infielder Skylar Pieper (.341), junior infielder Abby Nolte (.313) and junior infielder Lela Bryant (.306). Love is No. 2 in the MIAA in batting average and Daugherty is No. 11.
Daugherty said live at-bats during practice has helped the team tremendously throughout the beginning of the season. Live at-bats give players the opportunity to experience game-like situations when they step to the plate.
“After every weekend, we really just adjust,” Daugherty said. “We look at what pitches we were missing and what pitches we were really hitting well on. Just always making those practice adjustments has really helped us.”
Northwest has yet to have a home game and will not have their season opener in Maryville until March 24. Tellez said it is key to stay mentally focused while heading on the road, week in and week out, during the beginning of the season.
“These girls are resilient, and they definitely take everything in stride,” Tellez said. “Their mindset going into every game is something that we’ve worked hard on — to just be able to control what we can control and go out and play to the very best of our abilities.”
