Northwest’s track and field teams are past the conference championships and some athletes will prepare for the Division II Indoor National Championships March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The men’s and women’s squads for the Bearcats all traveled to the MIAA Indoor Championships Feb. 24-26 in Pittsburg, Kansas. When they came back to Maryville, they brought with them a second-place finish for the women (130 team points) and a fifth-place finish for the men (61.50 team points). Coach Brandon Masters said it was a great weekend.
“First off, the men overperformed in many, many areas,” Masters said. “Our men, I thought we could get seventh if we performed at a decent level, and they got fifth, so fantastic job for the men.”
On the women’s side, Pittsburg State — also the winner on the men’s side — won the championship with 183 points. Missouri Southern took third behind Northwest with a score of 87.67 points.
Despite winning four events at the conference meet, Northwest couldn’t surpass Pittsburg’s mark. Masters said coming in second is something to be proud of.
“We knew it was gonna be tough just because we are not built to score in every event,” Masters said. “We just don't have the roster size and depth of Pittsburg State, but the ladies were amazing. They overachieved in almost every possible way, and scoring 130 points and getting second in the MIAA — I mean, most years 130 points wins. And so, we're just not built to be in a duel with a team.”
Some Bearcats will make the journey to Virginia, while others will soon begin the transition to the outdoor season. After earning eight qualifiers across the men’s and women’s team for the national championships in 2022, Northwest has 21 qualifiers for the 2023 championships.
Sophomore Joel Dos Santos, who took second in the 200-meter dash at conference with a time of 21 seconds and 34 milliseconds, is part of the group headed to nationals.
Dos Santos said he did not expect to go before his performance at conference. Masters said it’s crazy to be sending so many athletes.
“It’s so amazing,” Dos Santos said. “I trust my coaches, I trust the workouts and the plans they have that have helped me be where I am right now. I’m really thankful for everything that they gave me.”
“It changes logistics,” Masters said with a laugh. “I worry about if our hotel reservations are enough now. I worry about how we get these guys around with the minivans we rented. I mean, there’s little things like that, but we’ll figure it out. It's unbelievable to have a group that large going. We will have one of the largest contingencies at the national championships across the country.”
For the athletes whose focus is now on the outdoor season, the end of the indoor season comes at a good time. With the University set for its spring break March 4-12, the athletes will
