After falling short to Emporia State in the semifinal round of the MIAA Tournament Nov. 4, the Northwest soccer team awaited its future for the NCAA Tournament ahead of the selection show Nov. 7.
As the show was approaching the end of mentioning the teams in the Central Region portion of the bracket, Northwest came up on the screen at the bottom of the bracket as the No. 6 seed.
The Northwest soccer team celebrated in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse classroom, as the coaches and players found out for the second time in program history they would be playing in the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Tournament. Coach Marc Gordon said it speaks to what the program has been able to accomplish in recent years.
“I think it legitimizes the growth of the team and the program to make it in,” Gordon said. “Now that we have made it in, it’s time to find a way to get results.”
Rewarding is what sophomore defender Grace Wineinger said the feeling of finding out the Bearcats made it into the NCAA Tournament was like.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted in the MIAA Tournament but getting that bid for the NCAA Tournament means we earned it after the work we put in this season,” Wineinger said.
The Bearcats (13-7-1) will now make the 550-mile journey to the frozen tundra of Bemidji, Minnesota, to play the Minnesota State Mavericks (14-1-5) Nov. 11. The temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Fahrenheit with a chance of snow when the Bearcats kickoff against Minnesota State at noon.
Bearcat senior midfielder Annelize Aleixo will be playing in her final NCAA Tournament and possibly final game against the Mavericks. She said she thinks playing in the cold will help the team on the pitch.
“It’s going to be a tough game coming from Brazil, but the cold is going to help us move the ball faster and make us run more to stay warm,” Aleixo said.
The one loss this season for the Mavericks came against Central Oklahoma Aug. 28 in Edmond, Oklahoma — a familiar MIAA foe for Northwest.
The MIAA leader in shutouts, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis was named to the MIAA All-Tournament team along with her teammate sophomore midfielder Hannah Stirling. Ellis will be playing in her first NCAA Tournament this weekend, going up against a team that leads the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in goals with 52.
In the NSIC, the Mavericks lead the conference in shots (377), goals (52), assists (41) and fewest goals allowed (9). Minnesota State senior forward Jenny Vetter leads the conference in shots (91) and is second in goals scored with 11.
While unofficially, Northwest played Minnesota State in an exhibition match before the start of the season Aug. 19. While the results are not shared, Ellis said the ’Cats are looking to change the course of what happened in the preseason.
“We get another opportunity to play this team,” Ellis said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted last time we played them, and we feel like we have improved this season and can get the result we want this time.”
Both teams also faced each other in the 2021 regular season, where the Mavericks shutout Northwest 1-0 Sept. 12 at Bearcat Pitch.
The Bearcats 2021 season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Nov. 19 against MIAA foe Emporia State. The Bearcats look to rewrite last year's conclusion and make program history by moving on in this year's bracket and winning an NCAA Tournament game for the first time.
“We are going to enjoy this,” Gordon said. “Last year we traveled locally and played a conference opponent. The idea of going somewhere farther away gives it a feel of a national tournament.”
The team that comes out on top will stay in Bemidji and advance to face the No. 2 seed Bemidji State or the No. 7 seed Central Oklahoma Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.