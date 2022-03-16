Northwest baseball coach Darin Loe earned his 700th career win after the Bearcats beat MIAA foe Missouri Southern 6-3 March 5, becoming just one of 24 active Division II coaches to reach the milestone.
“It was a big day, obviously. It’s a good number to achieve — get that one out of the way — kind of brings you back to all the players that got you to that point,” Loe said. “Had some great teams over the years and a special group of guys to enjoy it with.”
“It was a good win. It was the last game of the series — wanted to give a little more that game as a team to try and get that win for him,” sophomore relief pitcher Phil Brennaman said.
Despite Loe getting his 700th win, the Bearcats have struggled in the beginning of conference play, carrying a record of 1-9 in the MIAA out of spring break. The ’Cats will play University of Mary March 16, but the contest was not finished in time for publication.
The Bearcats are currently on a four-game losing streak after being swept by Pittsburg State and losing to Washburn 10-1. Pitt is the second team to sweep the Bearcats during conference play — Central Missouri did it in the first series of the conference schedule Feb. 26-28.
Northwest lost two of the three games in the Pitt series by one run in scores of 6-5 and 9-8, respectively.
“Going into the weekend against Emporia, we’ll continue to get good pitching,” Loe said. “I think on the weekends we have continued to have good pitching, continued to swing the bats — thought we swung the bats well this past weekend — gain some confidence at the plate and put it together for these next few games.
The Bearcats are currently 5-15, which is their worst record through a 20-game stretch since 2013. Northwest is currently at the bottom of the conference at 1-9 after losses to three of the top four teams in conference.
The ’Cats will look to rebound from this slow start in their non-conference home game.
“The morale has been kind of low coming off last season,” Brennaman said. “We had higher expectations for this year, and the slow start has hurt the morale. But we are having team meetings and just trying to stay positive and get back on the winning side of things.”
Northwest’s series against Emporia will be its first series against a team without a winning record in the league.
“I think our guys are in great shape. They understand we played a tough schedule in the early part of our season and haven’t had a lot of chances to get outdoors and work on things we needed to,” Loe said. “Think the guys are working hard and are in a good mindset — just need to put the talent together.”
