Northwest women’s tennis has been on a roll for the past month, winning its last 10 matches. Four of those matches were against ranked opponents, including No. 30 Central Oklahoma. The No. 19 Bearcats hadn’t beaten the Bronchos in Edmond, Oklahoma, since 2015.
The ’Cats changed that as they defeated Central 5-2 April 8 in Edmond. Senior No.1 singles player Vera Alenicheva — ranked No. 36 nationally — went the distance in her match, winning the last two sets to defeat her opponent 2-1.
“The girl I played against probably played her best tennis, so I was just trying to make it to the end honestly,” Alenicheva said April 10, two days after the Bearcats’ historic win. “I made it to the third set, but I was really down there, then I heard Tessa (Kwakernaak) clinched her match, so technically we were done. We had won. … It felt great then, altogether, we celebrated the win, and it was just great. It was amazing, and I still have this euphoric feeling.”
The Bearcat women’s win not only gave them their first win in years over the Bronchos, it secured their first MIAA regular season title since 2010 and their 13th all-time.
The Bearcats (16-3, 7-0 MIAA) will look to keep their momentum going into the postseason by attempting to extend their 10-match win streak in the final two regular season matches. The first of their final two matches will be against Highway 71 rival Missouri Western (12-4, 5-2 MIAA) April 12 at Frank Grube Tennis Courts in Maryville.
Western defeated Northwest March 30, 2022, which was the first win for the Griffons over the Bearcats in 40 years. Alenicheva said the loss last season is a big motivator for the ’Cats to beat the Griffons this season.
“Very important match,” Alenicheva said. “As I said before, trying to give it 120% because we had a really tough match last year. We lost for the first time in I don’t know how many years, and it was very upsetting. Looking at our achievements this season, we definitely have to get this match and show what we’re able to do.”
The Bearcats will match up against No. 21 Augustana (15-2) for their final match of the season. The Vikings are on a winning streak of their own, as they have won their last seven matches. Northwest has lost the last two matches, giving Augustana a 4-3 lead in the all-time series against the Bearcats.
Northwest men’s tennis team (12-5, 6-0 MIAA/Great American Conference) is on a hot streak of its own, winning its last six matches, including wins over No. 38 Washburn, No. 40 Southern Arkansas and No. 9 Ouachita Baptist.
The Bearcat men’s No. 2 singles player Fabien Calloud — ranked No. 59 nationally — said keeping the winning streak alive going into the postseason would be great for the Bearcats.
“We’re riding on a high note right now,” Calloud said. “It just tells us where we are as a team and closing the next two matches off — away — will be great. Even if it doesn’t go our way, we’re not going to feel less as a team. We’ll still go back to the court and practice, then really focus on the next match, but these matches are important.”
In the No. 11 Bearcats penultimate match, they will take on No. 5 Indianapolis — a team they haven’t even scored a point against in three matches all-time. Calloud said the matchup against Indianapolis is a test of the Bearcats’ strength and skill.
“It isn't conference or regional, it’s mostly just for us to kind of see where we’re at against a top (Division II) school,” Calloud said. “It's a good point in the season, where it’s near the end. We’re riding high on confidence. It’s a potential matchup that we will face them again, maybe, in the postseason when we hopefully go to nationals.”
After the top-15 affair between the Greyhounds and the Bearcats, Northwest men’s tennis will meet up with the women’s team as they both will end the regular season against Augustana (8-9, 0-3 MIAA/GAC).
The Vikings are looking to close out a back-and-forth season with a bang, by winning three straight. The ’Cats will be looking to keep their three match undefeated streak alive against the Vikings and close the season out strong with a North Division title.
“We can’t take Augustana lightly,” Calloud said. “Both of these matches are important. Once we get into conference and postseason next week, that’s when a whole new chapter in our season begins.”
Not only would a win give the Bearcats a North Division title and give them momentum heading into the postseason, but it would help the 'Cats capture history.
Coach Mark Rosewell has led Northwest tennis to 27 MIAA regular season championships — 15 for men and 12 for women. He has led both teams to regular season championships in the same year six times and is on the verge of seven times this season.
"No other MIAA school has ever done that but us,” Rosewell said. “But, what's incredible is it will be the fifth decade in a row that we've accomplished it. It started in ’87 then ’96 and ’97, 2001, 2010 and 2023. So we've got some big matches coming up for sure."
