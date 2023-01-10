Diego Bernard has played in his fair share of big games with Northwest men's basketball. The senior guard's team is the three-time defending champions, and he was a starter for each of those three national championships.
When the No. 4 Bearcats travel Jan. 12 to Edmond, Oklahoma, Bernard will have another big game under his belt. Waiting for Bernard and the rest of his team will be No. 7 Central Oklahoma. Both teams are meeting for the first time of the season and are ranked in the top 10 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches top-25 poll.
“I expect us to come in with a lot of energy,” Bernard said. “Everybody has to be ready to go to start the game. We started off slow the last couple of games, and, in UCO, I think if we start off slow, it’s gonna be a tough place to get back up. For UCO, I know they’re gonna be ready to go.”
Statistically, Northwest (14-1, 7-1 MIAA) and Central Oklahoma (15-1, 9-1 MIAA) are very similar. Both squads come into the game with just one loss each — Northwest’s loss came against Emporia State Dec. 17, and Central lost to Missouri Southern Dec. 8. The two teams are No. 1 and No. 2 in the MIAA in points per game. The Bearcats score an average of 80.3 points per contest while Central is averaging 79.8 points.
Defensively, Central has the slight upper hand. The Bronchos are No. 2 in the MIAA in points allowed per game with 59.3, and the Bearcats are No. 3 with 60.7 points allowed per game. Northwest coach Ben McCollum said it’s definitely challenging to prepare for teams as balanced as Central. Bernard said it can be fun to face tough teams.
“The better the team, a lot of times, the less sleep you get,” McCollum said. “I don’t know if it’s really considered fun, as much as it’s considered a challenge. It’s always good to be challenged because you’re able to come out of your comfort zone and improve from it.”
“That’s why you come to Northwest — to play the top teams,” Bernard said. “In the MIAA, it’s any given night. Anybody can beat anybody. Just coming into the game, not trying to get too high or too low. Just trying to play our game and live with the results.”
One of the biggest factors to the Bronchos’ success on offense is sophomore guard Jaden Wells. Wells is No. 1 in the MIAA in points per game, scoring 19.8 points per contest on 46% shooting — 47.1% from 3-point range. The Hurst, Texas, native has been named the MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the past two weeks and has scored in the double digits every game this season.
“I think his volumes went up. He’s shooting it a lot more,” McCollum said. “He was always an elite shooter. Just because he can shoot at such an elite level, his trigger is so quick and he can do it in transition, it makes him really difficult to defend.”
After Central, Northwest will take on Newman (5-10, 1-8 MIAA) Jan. 14 in Wichita, Kansas. The Jets are No. 12 in the MIAA in points per game and No. 13 in the conference in points allowed.
Northwest has won three consecutive games over Newman by an average margin of 23 points. Bernard said it doesn’t matter how any of the previous matchups went.
“We gotta not look past them,” Bernard said. “They’re gonna be a tough opponent. Always scrappy. The record might not show it, but they’re college basketball players. They’re always gonna be tough and ready to go.”
