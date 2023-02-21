One regular season game remains for Maryville boys basketball as it gets ready to face Chillicothe Feb. 23 and prepare for the Class 4 District 16 Tournament.
The Spoofhounds won the previous meeting between the two squads 54-46 Jan. 24 in Maryville. Junior guard Derek Quinlin had 24 points and senior guard Caden Stoecklein finished with 12. Two games later, Maryville began what turned into an active eight-game win streak.
Coach Matt Stoecklein is 12-4 against Chillicothe since being hired in 2014. He said the Spoofhounds know the Hornets, and it gives them an idea of what to plan on going into this game.
“We know Chillicothe — their coach has been there for a long time, and we know what they are going to run,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We have played them once this season so we are just getting ready for what we are expecting them to do.”
The Spoofhounds (21-4) haven't lost to the Hornets (12-10) since the Cameron Invitational Jan. 1, 2020, where the Hornets won 62-50. As a senior, Caden Stoecklein has had a leadership role this season and said his main goal is to give the younger players on the team confidence going into districts.
“If there is a tough shot we need to make, we usually go to one of our older guys, but, in these tournament games, our younger guys are going to have to step up and hit some shots,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Just being positive and encouraging the younger guys will help the team as we continue this season.”
The district tournament bracket has the Spoofhounds as the No. 2 seed, and at 7:15 p.m. March 1, they will host the winner of No. 3 Benton and No. 6 Savannah. The Spoofhounds have swept both the Cardinals and the Savages this season. On the other side of the bracket sits Lafayette-St. Joseph as the first seed and will face either No. 4 Chillicothe or No. 5 Cameron 5:30 p.m. March 1. The district final will take place 6 p.m. March 3.
The game between Benton (11-13) and Savannah (4-23) will take place 6 p.m. Feb. 27, along with Chillicothe and Cameron (9-15) tipping off at the same time.
This will be Caden Stoecklein’s last district tournament run, and as he approaches the end of his final regular season, he said this is the most confidence he has felt about a team during his four years as a Spoofhound.
“Hopefully for my senior year we can get to where we want to,” Stoecklein said. “We are playing well, and as long as we continue to do what we’ve been doing, I think the rest will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.