Trevor Hudgins has had his fair share of success against Missouri Southern during his time with Northwest men’s basketball.
The junior guard tallied 24 points and four assists against the Lions Feb. 2, 2019, his first game against Southern.
He had six assists to go along with seven made shots against Southern Feb. 20, 2020, including the buzzer-beating, game-winning one, which gave Northwest a 77-76 win over the Lions to secure the Bearcats’ seventh-straight MIAA regular-season title.
Roughly three weeks later, Hudgins dropped 31 points and six assists to help defeat the Lions 78-76 in the MIAA Tournament Championship at Municipal Auditorium, which marked the Bearcats’ fifth tournament title in a row.
His streak of standout performances against Southern continued Feb. 13, when he scored 31 points and dished out four assists to will Northwest to an 83-69 victory over the Lions in Bearcat Arena.
“It always feels good when winning against Southern. They're one of the best teams in our conference. Always have been,” Hudgins said. “ We’ve had troubles with them in the past; have always beaten them and championship games and regional championship games. ... It's just a battle for 40 minutes every single time we play them.”
Northwest (17-1) has one seven consecutive games against Southern (11-8), a stretch in which Hudgins has been the starting point guard the whole time. Hudgins was a freshman at Northwest the last time the Bearcats lost to the Lions, but sat at the end of the bench as a redshirt.
That loss was Feb. 17, 2018, in Bearcat Arena, which marked a season sweep for Southern over the Bearcats. No team has done that since; in part due to the emotions Hudgins felt that day.
The Bearcats beat the Lions behind Hudgins’ second 30-point performance in as many games.
“I mean, I’ve just had a motivation to beat them. I just wanted to be better than the old guys, always, but it's always a battle,” Hudgins said. “That's a really good team. They have a really good coach. It's just a game, to be honest; it's just a really good game when it comes down to it.”
The win, despite the 14-point margin, didn’t come as easy as Hudgins’ first against the Lions — an 82-62 victory in Bearcat Arena.
Southern’s Cam Martin, often recognized as one of the best players in the MIAA, only played six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. For the most part, it didn’t matter that Martin, who leads the MIAA in scoring, was out.
Northwest’s biggest lead of the first half was 7 points and was as few as 2 before Northwest senior forward Ryan Hawkins hit a half-court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the ’Cats a 40-35 advantage at the break.
“We work on that,” Hudgins said through a laugh. ‘Two dribbles, half-court, shoot it. That's what we do. What can I say? It’s Hawkins — he’s special.”
Martin returned to the Lions’ lineup to start the second half but went to the bench with nearly 12 minutes to go due to an injury to his left ankle. He stayed there for the rest of the contest.
“In (Southern’s) case, just because he is so good, it does benefit the other team,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “In most cases, when the best player is out, usually for a game or two everybody kind of rallies. It’s actually a bad thing when you walk in and their best player’s out.”
Southern’s Lawson Jenkins filled Martin’s void in the box score, tallying 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jenkins’ performance, which kept Southern in the game until Northwest’s defense adjusted, was overshadowed by Hudgins’.
Hudgins’ 31 points was the seventh time in his career that he’s hit the 30-point mark. His sixth was Feb. 11, when the guard dropped 30 on Pittsburg State to help the Bearcats secure an 87-75 win over the Gorillas.
After the game, McCollum reflected on Hudgins’ performance. He then talked some about Ryan Hawkins, who moved by Victor Coleman for No. 2 on the program’s all-time scoring list during the win. But before any of that, he took a moment to reflect and praise his team for the stretch it’s been in the middle of.
Towards the beginning of December, the program paused operations for 23 days due to COVID-19 protocols. When that mandatory period off was over, the Bearcats had two days to prepare for their Dec. 31 matchup with Northeastern State.
Since then, the Bearcats have had at least two games every week, but sometimes as many as five in a nine-day span.
“To say that I’m proud of the way they have handled that would be an understatement,” McCollum said. “I think that they could’ve made a lot of excuses to lose. They could’ve made a lot of excuses to not be great. They could’ve blamed other people for a loss or their poor performance. They could’ve gotten exhausted and not given their best effort. They didn’t.”
