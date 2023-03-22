Maryville girls soccer opened the 2023 season at Bearcat Pitch against Savannah March 21. Even a day after the start of spring, the temperatures hovered roughly around 40 degrees with a light mist of rain in the second half of the match.
The weather didn’t slow down the Spoofhounds, though, as senior forward Kennedy Kurz received a pass from her sister, junior forward Payton Kurz, at the top of the penalty box and scored the first goal of the season for the Spoofhounds merely seven minutes into the match.
“It felt good to get that first goal of the season, especially getting the goal off an assist from my sister,” Kennedy Kurz said.
With 22:43 left in the first half, Kennedy Kurz scored another goal from the same spot to put the Spoofhounds up 2-0. Senior midfielder Katie Weiss added two goals to start her season — one with 16:26 left in the first half and the other coming with 6:36 until halftime.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to make any of those goals,” Weiss said. “Normally, I don’t score more than one goal the whole season so two goals a game felt good.”
In the second half, with the Spoofhounds up 4-0, Kennedy Kurz continued her night coming out of halftime and scored another goal less than eight minutes into the half.
Nearly the rest of the match was a defensive battle, as senior goalkeeper Abby Swink denied a few shot attempts by the Savages.
The Spoofhounds added two more goals in the final five minutes, courtesy of sophomore forwards Ryesen Stiens and Jalea Price, who scored her first goal of the new campaign in the final seconds of the season-opener.
Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy, who is also the assistant coach for the boys soccer team, coached her first game with the girls team and said that it was a fun environment.
“I am glad we came out with intensity in my first game with the girls,” Kennedy said. “There was a lot of communication during warmups and at halftime. We were having fun and laughing. It was fun and very heartwarming.”
Up next, the Spoofhounds will play Lafayette-St. Joseph at 5 p.m. March 28 at Bearcat Pitch. Before the Spoofhounds’ second of six games this season, the Fighting Irish will play three straight matches to start the 2023 season.
Maryville is 28-1 against Lafayette since March 26, 2009. The Spoofhounds have shut out the Fighting Irish in every game since May 13, 2019. After the first match of the season, Kennedy said she wants to see the players have more calmness throughout the match, regardless of a big win or not.
“Going into the first game — winning 7-0 — they gave us so much space and room to do what we want,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes the girls panicked during the game today and made some mistakes, so confidence is the key going into next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.