The postseason is designed to eventually find the best of the best of any given sport. In the case of the Maryville football team, it left little speculation as to which team was the better of the two Friday evening.
Playoff football can be described as being a grind. Players have to be near-flawless and prepared to come up big in clutch situations. This was not the case in Maryville’s win over Trenton.
The top-seeded Spoofhounds eliminated the possibility of a clutch situation, defeating the fifth-seeded Bulldogs 51-3 to punch their ticket to the Class 2 District 7 Championship.
“You hear coaches talk about having a big start, and we wanted to do that,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
That’s exactly what the ‘Hounds did.
Just as the fans had settled into their seats for the opening kickoff at the ’Hound Pound, Maryville senior running back Tyler Siemer returned the opening kickoff 85 yards to the end zone.
“I loved it,” Siemer said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”
“It’s a great way to start a football game,” Webb said.
Momentum continued with the Spoofhounds 6-4 onto the next kickoff. Maryville lined up for the kick, but instead of the routine boot down the field, the team went for the onside kick. To the Bulldogs’ dismay, it worked.
Following the kickoff recovery, Siemer was able to relive what it felt like to make it into the end zone, eventually capping off the drive by scoring from 5 yards out to give the ’Hounds a commanding 14-0 lead.
“It’s great when you see all your teammates jumping up and down, waving towels,” Siemer said.
The towel waving did not end there for the home team, as the Spoofhounds tacked on four more scores before halftime, including a safety by junior lineman Kort Watkins.
Senior quarterback Connor Drake connected with his wideouts senior Kyle Stuart and sophomore Delton Davis for two of those scores.
Drake said the offense seemed to not be in rhythm at the beginning of the game, including a fumble, which led to the Bulldogs’ only 3 points of the game, but that soon changed.
“We found our rhythm, found our groove and were able to just put up points,” Drake said.
Davis, whose 15-yard reception put Maryville up by 34 points before halftime, said there was something special about his touchdown. Junior running back Caden Stoecklein has been sidelined since Week 8 with a knee injury. Davis wanted to honor his teammate in the team’s first postseason game.
“Caden’s (Stoecklein) a hard worker,” Davis said. “He’s always at practice either cheering us on or helping out. He’s injured, of course, so we thought of a funny way to implement him into the game. So, he gave me his white socks, which I wore all game, and I just got to give the touchdown to him.”
Before the game ended, the Spoofhounds scored two more touchdowns.
One of which was a quarterback sneak by sophomore backup Derek Quinlin, and the last score of the game was a fumble recovery by Stuart, who took it all the way to the end zone for his first defensive score of the season.
“It’s crazy, you know?” Stuart said. “Going into it you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to score a touchdown, score a touchdown.’ Then you’re in the moment like, ‘Is this even real?’ You never thought it’d happen, and it just happens out of nowhere.”
Webb said he was extremely proud of the entire team’s effort, but especially the defense. As previously mentioned, the Maryville defense held the Bulldogs to a mere 3 points after the Bulldogs scored 28 the week prior in their first-round win over Brookfield.
“We don’t want to give up any points — that’s the goal — but to hold them to just a field goal is huge,” Webb said.
Next week, Maryville will play host to the third-seeded Macon Tigers for the Class 2 District 7 title. The Tigers are coming off a game in which they defeated the No. 2 seed in the district, Palmyra, 34-7.
“This was super exciting,” said Siemer, who transferred from Trenton two years ago. “I think we were all really pumped to play them, and we came into this game pumped. We still did a lot of things wrong that we definitely need to fix since we’re in the playoffs. We can’t keep making the same mistakes; we have to fix them, or we’re not going to be playing.”
