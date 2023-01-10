Over 100 miles separate Maryville boys basketball from its next opponent, Glenwood (Iowa). The Spoofhounds will make the journey Jan. 14 up to Glenwood, Iowa, with hopes of continuing their strong season.
The last meeting between Maryville and Glenwood was Feb. 15, 2022. The game was a slugfest that ended with the Spoofhounds on top, 62-59.
A big reason for the Spoofhounds’ success this season is the offense. Maryville’s offense is averaging 65.3 points per game this season. Coach Matt Stoecklein said Maryville has worked on its shot selection and putting up the best shot for the team.
“Don’t come down and take a mediocre shot or a shot that ‘might’ go in. Let’s take a much better shot,” Stoecklein said. “We do have great shooters and great finishers, but, like I said, we’ve been focused on getting the best wide-open 3 and getting to the rim.”
Junior guard Delton Davis said ball movement has been key for the Spoofhounds (10-3) offense to score.
“We got a lot of solid shooters on the perimeter. Derek (Quinlin), Peyton (McCollum) and Caden (Stoecklein) just have incredible finishing ability,” Davis said. “Then, 6’5 Keaton (Stone) gets a lot of rebounds, a lot of putbacks. We got a lot of different attributes and skills between us, and I think that allows us to get a lot of points scored every game.”
Maryville isn’t only tough on the offensive side of the ball but also on the defensive side, only allowing 53.4 points per game.
Davis said the ’Hounds put a lot of emphasis on defense in practice. Junior guard Derek Quinlin agrees but said the Spoofhounds are also doing well defensively because the team plays as a unit.
“We take a lot of pride in what we do. We’re not as big of a team, but we definitely try to work as hard as we can to keep teams to about 53 points,” Davis said.
“We still need to work on some stuff, keeping the ball in front of us and taking charges and stuff like that,” Quinlin said. “We’re all athletic and we all can guard all five spots, and that’s good for our team.”
The ’Hounds will have their work cut out for themselves, as Glenwood (8-2) on offense averages 68.9 points per game and, defensively, allows 52.9 points per contest. The Rams have scored 60 or more points in seven games this year, while Maryville has achieved that feat in eight games.
Matt Stoecklein said the ’Hounds take every game as a chance to improve.
“We try to get better at everything — on-ball defense, help-side defense, shot selection, running set, moving without the basketball on offense,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Regardless of the score, we just got to continue to play really good basketball. It gets ingrained in you that this is how we play regardless of the situation.”
