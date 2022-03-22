The buzzer rang out across the court at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. As that sound reverberated off the venue’s walls, the players of Northwest women’s basketball and Nebraska-Kearney walked off the floor and toward the locker rooms after an MIAA Tournament quarterfinals game March 4.
For a few of Northwest’s players, they were walking off the court for the final time of their respective careers.
One of those players is Mallory McConkey — a mainstay in the program through all of the trials and tribulations during her five-year career.
“I mean, it is easier for me to say goodbye to basketball whenever we have a better season,” McConkey said.
The “better season” is the 2021-22 campaign for the ’Cats, in which they ended with the most overall wins and conference wins for the program since 2010-11.
McConkey gave it her all in her final year donning the green and white and was a major factor in the team’s best season in over a decade. Her basketball journey started years before her last game as a Bearcat, but it wasn’t too far away from Bearcat Arena.
Guilford, Missouri, is a town within Nodaway County. For most, Guilford is just an insignificant village in the southeast corner of the county, right near the Platte River.
For McConkey, it’s home. That’s where she grew up, and that’s where she first found her love for basketball.
“The first thing I remember is my sister and I, for our third birthday, got a plastic basketball hoop, and I remember loving that so much,” McConkey said.
McConkey and her sister, Meaghan, have loved basketball since then.
Their mom, Julie, can attest to that.
“As soon as she had a basketball in her hand, she became very excited about basketball, and you could tell that was her true love,” Julie McConkey said.
Elementary came and went, and the McConkeys were involved in small organized basketball throughout that time. Junior high basketball was checked off the list, but then came high school. That’s when things got really serious for Mallory McConkey and her future.
A mere 16.3 miles from Northwest sits the school of South Nodaway. It may be a small, Class 1 school, but it was Mallory McConkey’s final stop before she came to Northwest.
Before she was a Bearcat, she was a Longhorn, and she made sure to put in all the work she could to continue her career in basketball past high school.
The future Northwest mainstay hit the mark of 1,000 points as a junior and was given Platte Valley all-conference and first-team all-district honors.
For her farewell tour at South Nodaway, she averaged 19.5 points per game and earned all-state, first-team all-district and all-conference honors.
After her final season, it was time for her to see if she gained the attention of colleges who wanted to bring her onto the team. Despite who might’ve come calling, Mallory McConkey already had her dream school in mind.
“I can remember that when I was little, one of my dreams was to play at Northwest,” Mallory McConkey said. “I can remember thinking that if I could play at Northwest, that’s where I’m gonna go.”
Mallory McConkey said she and her family were always Bearcat fans, and living near Northwest made it easy to want to root for them and wish to play for them.
By the end of her senior year, her dream came true, and she was offered a scholarship to continue her basketball career in Maryville.
“It didn’t take me long at all to know I was definitely going there,” Mallory McConkey said.
“Seeing a child achieve something that they’ve wanted and worked so hard for and being successful in, not just playing there, but being a leader and being a part of a very successful program — and one that is becoming more and more successful — as a parent, you can’t ask for more than that,” Julie McConkey said, choking up in reflection of her daughter’s journey to Northwest.
Mallory McConkey traded the hallways of Class 1 South Nodaway for the campus of Division II Northwest.
While some may crumble at the change, Mallory McConkey took it and did everything she could with it.
“It’s a huge difference, but I am super thankful for being able to do it,” Mallory McConkey said.
In just her freshman season, Mallory McConkey started 22 games and scored in double figures three times.
Even with her early success, Mallory McConkey said she was still finding it difficult to adjust.
“I have a twin sister, and this was the first time I had really been apart from her,” Mallory McConkey said. “It took me a while to get comfortable.”
During the 2018 offseason, Northwest underwent a coaching change and named Austin Meyer to be the new helm of the program.
Despite the change, Mallory McConkey followed up the previous season with 23 starts, averaging 8.8 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with 110.
“There was a lot of stuff for me to improve, and I’m glad Meyer and (Addae) Houston helped me do that,” Mallory McConkey said.
In the 2019-20 season, the former all-state performer notched her first collegiate basketball honor with an MIAA honorable mention pick. For her third season, she started 13 games, averaged 12.8 points per contest and scored in double digits 15 times.
Before COVID-19 brought a halt to the world, 2020-21 was supposed to be Mallory McConkey’s final season at Northwest. Some teams played the 2020-21 season, including Northwest, and she earned her second straight MIAA honorable mention pick.
The NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility due to the season affected by COVID-19.
Each season she played at Northwest up to that point ended in a losing record. With the extra year, Mallory McConkey had one more chance to finish her collegiate career on a high note.
“I mean, it is tough going through my career where almost all the seasons were losing, but to see that we’ve finally got that hump, I’m just happy for that,” Mallory McConkey said.
As previously mentioned, the Bearcats ended their 2021-22 season 17-12, with the most overall and conference wins in a decade.
The Bearcats did get over that metaphorical hump Mallory McConkey mentioned, and she was one of the major reasons why.
In her farewell tour at Northwest, she averaged 11 points — scoring in double digits 16 times — and was third on the team in rebounds.
The fifth year senior’s efforts paid off, not only with the team’s first winning season since 2012-13, but with personal accolades and milestones. She became the 19th player in Northwest history to record over 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds, notched her 50th scoring output in double figures and was All-MIAA Third Team.
“I would never be able to do any of that without my coaches, family and everyone who’s pushed me along the way,” Mallory McConkey said.
“That’s a really proud moment between my husband (Warren) and I,” Julie McConkey said. “It’s a real blessing, and we’re fortunate to be able to attend those games.”
For Mallory McConkey, it was never about her personal success, and that was something that was obvious to everyone around her.
Sophomore forward Paityn Rau played with Mallory McConkey for three seasons, and she said it was always obvious where Mallory McConkey’s focus was.
“She is the best definition of the best teammate you could ever have,” Rau said. “On the court or off the court, she brought a positive and calming energy. She was the glue of the team, I’d say.”
“She works as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Meyer said. “There’s not much that bothers her. She gets along with everyone. She just had a way of connecting, and she was great for our team chemistry.”
Mallory McConkey ends her career at Northwest with one All-MIAA Third Team, two MIAA honorable mentions, 127 games played, 1,115 points and 588 rebounds.
She was one of the most consistent players in all of Bearcat basketball history.
“I can’t even say how much she’s gonna be missed, but I can say there’s never going to be another Mallory McConkey,” Rau said.
As her time at Northwest ends, Mallory McConkey said she is thinking about becoming a graduate assistant for a college basketball team.
For now, she reflects on the time she had as a Bearcat, and her mother reflects on the time she had watching her daughter on the court.
“Basketball has been a part of our lives for a really long time,” Julie McConkey said on the verge of tears. “Complete pride and so happy for what her next chapter is.”
“It’s not easy to play basketball, but it is super exciting,” Mallory McConkey said. “The feeling of being able to play with your best friends and having your support system in the stands yelling for you, it’s just something I’ve never gotten tired of. You can’t remake it in any way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.