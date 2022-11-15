Northwest volleyball is going ‘dancing,’ as the Bearcats are the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region. This is the second consecutive time the ’Cats have made the NCAA Tournament and the third time overall.
Coach Amy Woerth said the Bearcats making the tournament a habit is one of her goals for the program.
“I think it’s something you never get tired of — seeing your name come up on the screen,” Woerth said. “From the standpoint of taking each year, taking it for what it is and really being excited for the body of work our girls have done, I think that’s really neat.”
Junior right side Jaden Ferguson said making it to the tournament for the second straight year is really special for the Bearcats.
“We knew last year was going to be hard getting in — because we hadn’t been in a really long time,” Ferguson said. “We knew this year it was going to be kind of defending that and making everyone know that Northwest Missouri State is a really good volleyball school and can compete with top teams in the region.”
MIAA Player of the Year, junior setter Alyssa Rezac said it is exciting to see the program turn around and start to make the NCAA Tournament a habit.
Regardless of how the result went last year, when the Bearcats lost 3-2 to Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the tournament Dec. 2, 2021, Rezac said returning to the tournament in her final year is a great feeling.
“To do well with the seniors and to do it with Jaden and Hallie and the other seniors is really exciting,” Rezac said.
The Bearcats (24-6) will play the No. 5 seed in the Central Region St. Cloud State (26-5) Nov. 18 in Wayne, Nebraska. This is the first time ever in both programs’ histories the two will meet in volleyball.
St. Cloud State might be unfamiliar with Northwest, but it is familiar with being the No. 5 seed as the Huskies won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed. They won the tournament finals 3-2 against the No. 2 seed in the Central Region Concordia-St. Paul Nov. 13.
Woerth and Rezac said the Bearcats are excited about the challenge of playing an unfamiliar team, especially one from such a tough conference.
“We’re playing a Northern Sun team — we hear a lot about how talented they are,” Woerth said. “I think it’s great to go head-to-head with one of the best that just won a championship up there for their conference championship.”
“I’m excited to see where we match up against the Northern Sun. There’s a lot of good teams over there — excited to play someone new,” Rezac said.
The Bearcats have faced eight teams they have never faced before this year and have gone 6-2 against them. Those eight unknown teams come from the tough stretch the ’Cats started with to begin the season. At the time those eight opponents played against Northwest, four of the teams were ranked.
“Definitely having a tough preseason, and then playing in the MIAA, it’s going to help us out a lot just being able to adjust on the fly and going into playing good teams,” Ferguson said. “It’s not going to be as big of a shock to us, so I think we’re ready to play some good competition.”
Rezac and Ferguson said they’re happy to go to Wayne, Nebraska, as it’s only roughly a three-hour and 45-minute drive. They said a lot of players are also from Nebraska, so they get to go home and have their families support them.
“I wanted to play in Wayne because as a bunch of Nebraska girls, it gives a chance for a lot of our family to get out there. Especially with the national tournament being farther away,” Ferguson said. “That’s going to bring out a lot of fans, whether they’re from Nebraska, Missouri or Kansas. I think it’s a great, kind of central, location for us.”
