Northwest softball is looking to crawl back into the win column after losing its last five matchups between April 1-11. The first chance for the Bearcats will be against Truman State in their last nonconference doubleheader of the regular season at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 12 at Bearcat Softball Field.
After the two games against the Bulldogs, the Bearcats will shift their sights to Highway 71 rival Missouri Western in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 14 in St. Joseph.
Coach Naomi Tellez said the plan is to not worry about what happened during the losing streak and focus on practice heading into the matchups against the Bulldogs and Griffons.
“We’re just trying to get back to, you know, the team that we are,” Tellez said. “We're trying, obviously, to create something out of what seems like nothing, but just staying within ourselves, staying the course and really just trying to get back to where we once were.”
With Northwest (22-20, 5-11 MIAA) traveling roughly 40 minutes to its in-state rival, Western (27-12, 9-7 MIAA), sophomore infielder Skylar Pieper said these games always mean a little bit more than the rest.
“We’re just focused on stringing together hits, playing together as one, finding some energy anywhere and just putting it towards our play,” Pieper said.
Pieper leads the team in runs scored (31), doubles (11) and hit-by-pitches (11). She is also one of three Bearcats to record a triple on the season — the other two by senior infielder Olivia Daugherty and junior infielder Lela Bryant.
Daugherty remains in the top-five in multiple categories in the MIAA individual hitting statistics. She is tied for No. 2 in the conference in home runs (11), No. 2 in RBIs (41) and No. 5 in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.208).
Tellez said the biggest thing for the team heading into the Highway 71 rivalry this weekend is simple: Get back to how the team was doing early on in the season — when the Bearcats were 12-6 after their first 18 games.
“We’re kind of on a low spot right now, and we just need to figure out how to turn the ship around and just be the team that we were,” Tellez said. “Play fast, have a ton of energy, find some barrels, just kind of get down to who we are, and if we can do that, hopefully it will turn out in our favor.”
After the doubleheader against Truman (13-27) April 12, the Bearcats have 10 games remaining in the regular season. Tellez said the plan is to stay consistent throughout these last 10 matchups before the conference tournament May 3.
“More than anything, just grind it out and gut it out,” Tellez said. “This is a really long season, and I think sometimes we start to feel the effects of it, but, you know, grinding it out and playing to the best of our ability late in April, I mean, this is what we work for.”
