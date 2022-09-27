Maryville football will be back in the ’Hound Pound for the first time in two weeks to take on Midland Empire Conference foe Benton Sept. 30.
Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin said the offense, much like any other week, is a big key in coming away with another big win against a conference opponent. Maryville has scored 40 or more points in all but one game so far this season. Quinlin said the offense is on the same page, and everyone knows the goal and the game plan.
“Our goal is to score every time we have the ball, and we take a lot of pride in scoring every possession we get the ball,” Quinlin said. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way, but then we have been good at responding and moving onto the next drive.”
The offense for Maryville has been explosive, as the Spoofhounds' offense is averaging 42.4 points a game.
Coach Matt Webb attributes his offense’s success to his assistant coaches. He said they do a great job of preparing the team for the game.
“Well, I think we’re doing it. We’re doing it by being multiple and taking advantage of what the defense is giving us,” Webb said. “Multiple means if they’re low in the run box, we have the ability to throw it and take advantage of different options of throwing the football. If they play the pass, we’re able to run the ball. So, I think we’re doing a good job of being multiple and challenging.”
The Spoofhounds (3-2) won’t be the only successful offense taking the field at Maryville High School, as Benton (3-2) averages 38.2 points per contest.
Webb said Benton has good players at the skills positions, and the Cardinals do a good job executing their scheme.
“Talk about a team being multiple, Benton is very multiple,” Webb said. “They run some wing-t sets, which are difficult to defend, we know how difficult that can be to defend.”
Webb said Benton can be difficult to defend with the variety of schemes the Cardinals run on offense. He said the Maryville defense will have to be on point to ensure the conference game doesn’t become a shootout.
The offenses won’t be alone in this Week 6 matchup, though. Maryville has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season.
The Spoofhounds' Defense is improving and is executing the game plan better, Webb said.
“We’re executing our game plan better each week, and we’re continuing to get better at executing our defensive game plans,” Webb said. “Last week was an option attack, very difficult to defend but the team did a good job of preparing throughout the week, preparing for that scheme.”
“The defense has been getting better because they are playing more physical. They have read their keys, and they have done what they’re supposed to do,” Quinlin said. “That is huge for our offense because it takes the pressure off of us.”
Both teams are 3-2, but in the MEC, Maryville holds a slight edge over Benton, as the Spoofhounds are 2-1, and the Cardinals are 1-1.
The Cardinals are coming off a loss to MEC front-runner Savannah (5-0), as the ’Hounds are coming off a 49-0 triumph over Cameron (2-3) Sept. 23 — their first shutout of the year.
Maryville is 2-0 at home this season. On the other side, the Cardinals are road warriors this year and boast a 2-0 away record.
This conference showdown will give Maryville the chance to go undefeated at home for the season. The Spoofhounds’ final game inside ’Hound Pound for the 2022 regular season is against the Cardinals.
Aside from the usual energy that generally comes from playing at home, the players will be in front of a Homecoming crowd on Friday night. A season ago, Maryville lost by 1 point to Lincoln College Prep for its 2021 Homecoming — the only Homecoming loss since Webb took over the program in 2012. The Spoofhounds will have a chance to put that narrow defeat in the rearview for good and rebuild their streak against Benton.
The Spoofhounds won’t just be searching for a win in the midst of the night’s festivities, but they will be looking for their 11th consecutive win against Benton. The last time the Cardinals beat the Spoofhounds was Oct. 1, 2010.
Quinlin said Homecoming can be exciting, but he’s focused on more than that. He said he’s focused on getting the fourth win of the season and making sure his team ends its home schedule on the right foot.
“It is important to win this week because our goal is to always go 1-0 each week,” Quinlin said. “It is also Homecoming and our last regular season home game, so we have to make it count.”
