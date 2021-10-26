In the days leading up to Northwest football’s 2019 meeting with Nebraska-Kearney, then-third-year coach Rich Wright was preparing to face an option-based offense for the second time in as many weeks.
The Bearcats were on the heels of a 38-17 win against Pitt State at Arrowhead Stadium, but Wright knew he was going to be presented with a different challenge when scheming for the Lopers.
“They’ve got two quarterbacks they utilize,” Wright said Oct. 15, 2019. “The redshirt freshman is very talented.”
That redshirt freshman was T.J. Davis, a then-first-year player making his debut in the gauntlet of the MIAA.
Davis, who was the backup behind senior Alex McGinnis, threw for 125 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 115 yards and another score en route to the Lopers handing the Bearcats their first loss of the season with a 24-17 defeat.
Following a two-week road trip — resulting in a 17-16 Week 6 loss to Washburn Oct. 16 and a 59-7 win against Northeastern State in response Oct. 23 — Wright is, once again, preparing for Davis, now a sophomore who is perhaps the most explosive player in the MIAA this season.
It’ll be a revenge game two years in the making when the No. 8 Bearcats (6-1) host No. 17 Kearney (7-1) for a homecoming matchup Oct. 30 in Bearcat Stadium with first place in the MIAA hanging in the balance.
“We’re just excited for the opportunity to get back home, play against a great MIAA opponent,” Wright said Tuesday afternoon. “One of the things we talk about within the process is trying to put yourself in position at the end of the season to play for big things, and we have that opportunity, again.”
Davis, Wright said Oct. 26, had his “coming out party” against the Bearcats two years ago, a performance that foreshadowed the havoc he was set to wreak across the league.
He’s expanded on the things that made him so dynamic then, and they’ve led to him being one of Division II’s most effective quarterbacks.
The sophomore will enter the matchup with the highest passer efficiency rating in the country (201.4), the second-most rushing yards in the MIAA (830) and 28 total touchdowns. It’s a second-year campaign that’s been good enough for an average of 196.6 yards passing and 103 yards rushing per contest.
“The X-factor is the quarterback. He’s an outstanding football player,” Wright said. “He does a lot to make (Kearney) go.”
The Bearcats know what’s on the line when they take the field this weekend, but that doesn’t matter to them, Wright said.
It doesn’t matter that they’ll have a chance at the program’s 31st MIAA title, including the seventh in the last eight seasons. It doesn’t matter that they’ll have a chance to add an in-region win to their playoff-hopeful resume. And it doesn’t matter that they’ll have a chance at taking sole possession of first place in the conference with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.
They’ve prepared for an opponent seven times prior to Kearney, successfully executing the plan six of those weeks. The preparation for the biggest matchup of the season isn’t going to be any different.
“It’s a big game. I mean, I don’t ever try and shy away from those, but, again, we had to win a lot of big games to get to this big game,” Wright said. “I think the thing that we try to do is lean on our experience in those situations. We’ve got a lot of guys that run around the complex that have played in these situations. It really doesn’t change your approach — it’s still the same stuff.”
One of those experienced players is junior linebacker Sam Phillips.
Phillips played against the Lopers in 2019, recording seven total tackles and a tackle for loss. He played the year before that, too, aiding Northwest in a 27-13 win over Kearney.
Northwest has won by no more than 14 points during the last three meetings between the programs, and despite currently trailing the Lopers in the conference standings, Phillips said the Bearcats are still expecting to be the ones with the target on their backs.
“They’ve always played us well, you know?” Phillips said. “They’re always gonna give us their best shot. And again this year, they have the weapons that they do, so, again, we’re just going to have to focus during practice this week and hopefully, go give them our best shot.”
The ’Cats are aware it’s homecoming week on campus, but that’s not something they’re going to let distract them from preparing to slow down an offense that averages an MIAA-best 483.5 yards per game.
They’ll enter the contest with the fourth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing a meager 9.1 points per contest. Northwest will also bring in the second-best run defense in the country, limiting opposing offenses to an average of 42.1 yards a game.
They’re ready to do what they’ve hoped to do for the entirety of the season leading up to this point, and that’s to take the next step on the proverbial staircase on the way to the pinnacle of Division II.
A win against the Lopers would be their biggest one yet.
“It’s just one of those weeks where — is there a lot of extra bustle with homecoming and Kearney and all this stuff? Yes,” Wright said. “At the same time, we’re pretty good at filtering out the noise. When you’ve had as much playoff experience as our junior and senior class has, and you’ve been in conference championship-type games, you just have to take that as part of the status quo at Northwest.”
“You come to Northwest to play in these types of games,” Phillips said. “You come here to win these types of games, too, so hopefully we can do that.”
