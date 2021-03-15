ABERDEEN, S.D. — The first three meetings between Northwest men’s basketball and Washburn epitomized everything college basketball in March should be.
The Ichabods needed overtime to beat the Bearcats 84-82 Jan. 7 in Bearcat Arena. It marked the Bearcats’ first loss in more than a year.
Northwest needed overtime to beat Washburn 88-85 Feb. 20 in Topeka, Kansas. That win clinched the Bearcats’ eighth straight MIAA regular season title.
Washburn needed a 55-foot buzzer-beater to beat the Bearcats 69-68 March 6 in the MIAA Tournament Championship game. The Ichabods halted Northwest from winning its sixth consecutive MIAA Tournament title.
When the second-seeded Bearcats and third-seeded Ichabods met in the semifinals of the Central Region Tournament March 14 in Wachs Arena, Northwest didn’t need much more than the first 10 minutes of the game to show the fourth and final meeting between the two programs was going to be nothing similar to the first three.
Northwest ended Washburn's season with an 85-44 beatdown of the Ichabods.
“Our scouting report was to a T,” said Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who recorded 14 points and eight assists. “We executed perfectly. We just gave a lot of effort, and the results show.”
Northwest’s 41-point victory is the largest NCAA Division II Tournament margin in the history of the program, which was previously 29 (March 16, 2019 — Minnesota State). The game also marked the fewest amount of points the Bearcats (24-2) have ever allowed in an NCAA Division II Tournament game.
The Bearcats led by as many as 54 with less than seven minutes remaining in the second half (80-26).
Despite the eventual blowout, the first few minutes of the game mirrored the entirety of the first three installments of the season series. Northwest sophomore forward Luke Waters nailed a jumper to tie the game at 4 with 16 minutes and 8 seconds left in the first half.
Northwest rode the momentum provided from Waters’ shot and went on a 24-0 run en route to a 26-4 lead.
“I mean, that was a beatdown. There’s no other way to put that,” Washburn coach Brett Ballard said. “They’re a very good program, and they played like it tonight.”
Half of the Bearcats’ run in the first half was due to senior forward Ryan Hawkins, who nailed four 3-pointers during those seven minutes. Hawkins’ four triples were the only 3-pointers Northwest made during the first half, a half the Bearcats finished with a 44-16 lead.
Hawkins tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win. It was the 42nd 20-point performance of his career, and he’s now the first player in the program’s history to grab 900 rebounds.
“We were fortunate the first couple times we played them that we did a pretty good job on him,” Ballard said with nothing ahead of the Ichabods except the offseason. “Tonight, he was on.”
The run was also in part due to the Bearcats’ stifling defense, which eventually held Washburn (20-7) to 32% from the field by the end of the contest.
No Ichabod scored more than 8 points.
It was an oddity, though, as Northwest was without MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Diego Bernard for all but three minutes of the first 20. Bernard picked up two quick fouls and was replaced by freshman guard Byron Alexander with a little less than 17 minutes to go in the first half.
Alexander played in all of the first three meetings, but none of those had the significance of the latest, when both teams were vying to keep their seasons alive. He answered the call by scoring 8 points and grabbing five rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
“I thought Byron came in and did a fantastic job. In particular, defensively,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said via zoom. “He’s really growing up. He’s a freshman, so sometimes freshmen do freshmen things, but that’s a big game to be able to play in and really be able to perform.”
McCollum didn’t expect a blowout, though. He never tries to predict the score of his team’s game, he said. He thinks that would turn the Bearcats into “frontrunners,” a phrase he reiterates and has described as something people do when they celebrate things going well but don’t put the same work in when things aren’t going as planned.
“Our objective is to just win a possession,” McCollum said. “If we win one possession then we’ll try and win the next, and the next, and the next, and the next, and really take it in bite-sized deals. That’s just a result of that. … I thought we played one of our better games, and that’s just how it works.”
McCollum doesn’t see the blowout win as revenge for the Bearcats’ two losses this season, both of which came courtesy of the Ichabods. He doesn’t think a 41-point beatdown avenges the way Washburn won the MIAA Tournament title, either.
Instead, he saw Washburn guard Tyler Geiman’s buzzer-beater as something that was going to help the Bearcats.
“When you lose like the way we lost, there’s some suffering there that, essentially, was a gift that allowed us to grow,” McCollum said. “I think our kids took it as a gift and were able to perform and improve. We need to keep going and keep feeling the feeling that we felt that day.”
The win places the Bearcats in the championship game of the Central Region Tournament, where they’ll face No. 1 seed Northern State March 16 in Wachs Arena.
Last time the two programs met was Nov. 3, 2018, when the Bearcats defeated the Wolves 72-70 in overtime to start their undefeated national title run.
This time, McCollum is hoping the Bearcats live up to the same moment they did against Washburn, and then some.
“We did a fantastic job of being ready for the moment,” McCollum said after the win over Washburn. “Hopefully, we can continue that.”
