Northwest tennis had a successful weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region Championships, but none were more successful than men’s tennis senior Mason Meier and freshman Jan Skerbatis.
The Bearcats men and women’s tennis programs competed at the ITA Central Region Championships Sept. 23-25. Many players at Northwest were participating in the tournament and made the quarter-finals and semifinals in multiple brackets.
Coach Mark Rosewell said he was very happy with last weekend’s performance at the ITA Central Regional Championships and realizes this success doesn’t come easy.
“I thought we played outstanding — both teams, actually,” Rosewell said. “I mean, this is the fourth year in a row that we’ve qualified … Some teams don’t get there for years. And, you know, for us to have two teams in the doubles playing each other, I mean that doesn’t ever happen.”
Rosewell is referring to the two men’s doubles teams that faced off against each other in the men’s doubles semifinals. The No. 2 seed of the men’s doubles tournament were juniors Andrea Zamurri and Fillippo Piranomonte — the top rated Northwest duo at the Central Region Championships — who faced off against Meier and Skerbatis.
Meier and Skerbatis bested Zamurri and Piranomonte, 8-5, and advanced to the men’s doubles championship to face off against the No. 4 seeded duo Sebastain Pjontek and Tim Hammes out of Washburn. The pair found themselves in a close match that was decided by a 10-point tiebreaker, the first duo to 10 points to win by two, where they prevailed and won the Central Region men’s doubles championship.
Both Meier and Skerbatis were exhausted and at a loss for words following the invitational.
“It means the world to me,” Meier said. “You come out here, and you put in so much time. I put so much time in, and Jan has too, into tennis. Since I was 10 years old and playing to win a tournament like this with your teammate and with all your teammates cheering you on, it’s what you dream of when you’re training as a kid.”
“That really was unbelievable because, I mean, I’m a freshman and getting this in the first year is really crazy. I didn’t think about that ever coming here,” Skerbatis said. “This Saturday was probably the most craziest week of my life. The whole teammates around you, cheering for us — it was loud, it was everything. To have the trophy in the end is just incredible.”
Despite the success on the men’s doubles teams, Rosewell made sure to mention the success of the other Bearcats and how they performed in their respective brackets.
“The women did well too. Vera (Alenicheva) got to the quarterfinals in singles and doubles, and she was just a couple points away from making the semifinals,” Rosewell said. “And Michael (Delebois) made it to the semifinals in singles so, yeah, really good.”
Junior Sofia Pignataro made it to the B Singles Final after defeating the No. 10 seed junior Greta Wallin from Southern Arkansas in the semifinals. However, Pignataro fell short of the championship after losing in the B Singles Final to Northeastern State’s freshman Sandra Mari Marti.
Even with the successful trip for the Bearcats, Rosewell says there is still room for improvement.
“The tournament came sooner this year since they moved it up a week,” Rosewell said. “So we hadn’t played as many tournaments as we usually do. That hurt us a little bit, but that’s just the way it is. But I think by the time we get into the spring, and we start playing tough teams in February and stuff, that’s going to take care of that problem.”
Meier and Skerbatis will compete at the ITA Cup Oct. 13-16 in Rome, Georgia. The brackets are yet to be released.
