After a sluggish start to the year, Northwest women’s basketball gains its first win of the young season over the College of St. Mary Nov. 14.
Although shooting only 25-of-62 from the floor, the Bearcats (1-2) found a way to get the job done in their season’s home opener, beating the Flames 61-45. Junior guard Kendey Eaton led the game in points for Northwest, scoring 17 and shooting 75 percent from behind the arc.
“My teammates have 100 percent to do with me being aggressive,” Eaton said. “We have great shooters, we have great post players getting great ball screens for us and it's helping us with our shots.”
Eaton is a transfer from North Central Missouri College and has already begun making her mark on the program.
Northwest’s main focus coming into this matchup, aside from winning the game, was to work on defending if the shots weren’t falling and getting back in transition defense. The Bearcats held the Flames to just 13-of-52 from the floor and 5-of-21 at the three-point line.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of defending and getting big stops early,” coach Austin Meyer said. “We didn’t do a great job defensive rebounding wise, but I was pretty happy with our energy and I thought we played hard.”
This win marked Meyer’s first victory as head coach of the Bearcats as they improve to 1-2 on the season and hope to keep the winning streak alive.
“The win felt good,” Meyer said. “First game at home for a lot of our team and me, personally, but I thought we competed and played really well and hope it’s something we can build on.”
Northwest will be back in action on Nov. 17 as it travels to St. Louis to take on Maryville University. The Saints are 1-1 on the year under third-year coach Collin Lanam.
