Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum and guard Trevor Hudgins have grown accustomed to, yet never satisfied with, sitting at the top.
McCollum, now in his 13th year at the helm in Maryville, has guided the Bearcats to three of the last four national titles. He’s won four NABC Division II Coach of the Year awards since taking over at his alma mater in March 2009.
Hudgins, a fifth-year junior from Manhattan, Kansas, has helped McCollum take home the latest two trophies. He was the 2020-21 NABC Division II Player of the Year, only the second in Northwest history. As recently as March 1, he was named the MIAA Player of the Year for the third time in as many seasons.
But Tuesday afternoon, sitting behind a wooden table at the Northwest Athletics Media Luncheon two days before the No. 15 Bearcats’ first game in the MIAA Tournament, the pair couldn’t help but wonder why people are losing faith in Division II’s perennial powerhouse.
“I think this year’s a little bit different. I think, in years past, there was a strong expectation that we’re gonna win,” McCollum said. “I’m not sure that a lot of people expect us to win this year. So, if we can go in with that mentality, then that’s how we’re going in.”
Northwest used a 57-49 win over Fort Hays State Feb. 26 in Bearcat Arena to clinch the program’s ninth consecutive MIAA regular-season title, sharing this year’s with conference foe Central Oklahoma.
The ’Cats, as of March 1, are the MIAA’s highest-ranked team in the NABC Division II poll. They’re also projected and expected to be one of the eight teams that makes the Division II Central Region Tournament.
Though some fans grew concerned after they were handed the most losses since 2015-16, they finished the regular season with a record of 25-5 and tied for a league-best mark of 18-4.
“I would say a lot of people don’t have a lot of confidence in our team,” Hudgins said. “That’s how we’re gonna approach it going in.”
The second-seeded Bearcats get to show their new-found mantra quickly, too, as they’ll face the winner of a meeting between seventh-seeded Missouri Western and 10th-seeded Rogers State March 3 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Despite getting a first-round bye, often accompanied by a favorable second-round matchup, McCollum is a firm believer that the first game in a postseason tournament is always the hardest. It’s not necessarily because of the possible quality of opponent, though.
“You don’t have a second game unless you win the first, so it’s the only game, and that’s why it’s the most difficult,” said McCollum, who has led the Bearcats to win six of the last seven MIAA Tournament titles. “We have to be ready to go and put everything (we) got into the first game. … We’ll be ready.”
It will, of course, be a familiar face for Northwest either way. Should Western (14-16, 10-12 MIAA) prevail March 2, the Bearcats and Griffons will meet for a third time this season.
The Highway 71 rivals first met Dec. 19 in Maryville, where the ’Cats secured their 19th win in a row over the Griffons with a 101-63 schlacking — their second-largest triumph of the season. The night was highlighted by a 36-point outing from Hudgins and capped off by an emphatic alley-oop from junior guard Diego Bernard to redshirt freshman guard Byron Alexander in the game’s waning moments.
Northwest used the second meeting Feb. 7 in St. Joseph to run away with an 84-61 victory, which kept alive their win streak against Western that started in February 2013. The Bearcats were led by Bernard, who used 11 points and 10 rebounds to nab the eighth double-double of his career. He made sure to leave a mark on what could’ve been his last game in his hometown, too, throwing down a monstrous, one-handed dunk in front of 2,921 spectators.
“Western’s playing at a high level; they’ve cleaned some stuff up,” McCollum said. “I think, offensively and defensively, they’re very good at Xs and Os. Again, they’re very well coached.”
The Bearcats only faced Rogers (15-13, 9-13 MIAA) once this season, using the lone meeting to secure a 90-57 win over the Hillcats. Hudgins stole the show that night, setting the program’s new single-game record by draining 11 3-pointers.
Rogers, despite having a losing record in league play, showed promise in the beginning of February. The Hillcats were able to nab back-to-back wins over Emporia State and Washburn — teams accounting for Northwest’s first consecutive losses since 2015.
“Rogers is an extremely tough, physical team,” McCollum said. “They’re well coached, play extremely hard. They’ve won some big games this year — you just have to be ready for their physicality.”
McCollum knows the better part of the next week is going to be an absolute grind. Hudgins does, too.
If the Bearcats are able to win the MIAA Tournament — no easy task within itself — they’ll claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. If they don’t, after being tabbed at fifth in the latest Central region rankings, things could start to look bleak.
And a few minutes before wrapping things up Tuesday afternoon, amid a monologue regarding whether a first-round bye would help his team or not, McCollum turned to an old tale, one referencing Spanish commander Hernán Cortés scuttling his own ships. The goal was to force his men to complete their conquest of Mexico in 1519 or die.
McCollum’s message, excluding the death of his players and including the possibility of the Bearcats’ title hopes being laid to rest, is the same for this weekend in downtown Kansas City.
“You’re either gonna win or you’re gonna lose,” McCollum said. “Burn the boats, right?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.