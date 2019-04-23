Maryville boys golf is headed down the back nine of its season as it gets set for the district tournament April 29.
The Spoofhounds hit the road April 22 to St. Joseph and had their fair share of representation in the Bishop LeBlond Invitational Tournament.
Junior Trent Shell and senior Peyton Frueh led the charge for the ‘Hounds with an 18-hole total of 85. That score was good for Shell and Frueh to be tied for 10th in the tournament overall.
Senior Matthew Madden was right behind those two with a score of 87, senior Connor Durbin shot an 89, and to finish things off, freshman Trevin Cunningham shot a 95. The compiled score of 346 put the Spoofhounds third as a team behind St. Pius X and Bishop LeBlond.
The team faced a familiar course in the St. Joseph Country Club. Despite being one of the tougher courses in the area, coach Brenda Ricks feels as if this prepares the boys for their difficult district course, the Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond, Missouri.
“Fortunately for us, we get to play at the country club down the road, and that course is all about course management,” Ricks said. “These are tough courses where you have to plan your shots. You can’t think about where you want to shoot from, you have to think about where your best position is.”
This year’s team was faced with what some teams would call adversity. The squad has six seniors but it’s been younger guys – namely, Shell and Cunningham – who knew they’d have to step up into some important roles this year.
“There’s great potential on this team. We’ve had good tournaments and we’ve had our bad tournaments,” Shell said. “I’ve had a pretty successful season myself, but aside from that, my main goal heading into the district tournament is to get this team back to state.”
The ‘Hounds will be back in action April 24 at home as they host a tournament at Mozingo Golf Course. After that, they’ll have a tournament April 26 in Richmond at the Shirkey Golf Course and then the district tournament April 29.
Madden knows the significance of playing at the golf course your district tournament is at. After everything they’ve been through thus far in the season, he said the goals for this team in his farewell campaign.
“From the beginning of the season we’ve had everybody step up into roles that they’re able to compete in,” Madden said. “Looking into it now, we have a big confidence boost in our last few tournaments and the overall mission is very possible and the same as it has been. Make it to state as a team.”
