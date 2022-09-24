EDMOND, Ok. — Adam Dorrel received multiple Gatorade baths throughout his six years as the coach of Northwest football, with his most recent coming after the program’s sixth — and latest — national title against North Alabama Dec. 17, 2016.
For the first time in his career, the two-time American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year received a Gatorade bath after defeating the Bearcats, rather than winning with them.
“Yeah, this is mostly Gatorade,” Dorrel said, pointing to the drops on his arms.
Dorrel, inside Central Oklahoma’s Sports Performance Center on the north side of Chad Richison Stadium, followed his statement with laughter. He stood inside the program’s weight room, but on the other side of the room’s east walls came another noise to match his laughter: cheering.
The Central Oklahoma players cheered and yelled in the team’s locker room. The reason for the commotion came just a few moments before, after the Bronchos upset No. 2 Northwest football 23-14 Sept. 24.
For coach Rich Wright and the rest of the Bearcats, there was no Gatorade bath, and there was no cheering. Instead, the team quietly met in the middle of the field, as Wright talked to the team about improvement.
“The penalties and turnovers killed us all day long,” Wright said in the aftermath of his second career loss to Central. “We just didn’t play well. We played about as badly as I’ve watched us play.”
Northwest committed five turnovers — two fumbles and three interceptions. Three of the turnovers came in the fourth quarter, while the Bearcats were in the midst of attempting to overcome a 23-14 deficit.
After Central redshirt freshman Jaylen Cottrell took the Bronchos’ first play of the second half 83 yards for the score, the Bearcats found themselves down 20-7.
The Northwest sideline remained seemingly silent for half of the third quarter, until its third drive of the half. On a first-and-10 from the Bearcats’ 43-yard line, senior quarterback Braden Wright, who was making his second-half debut on the drive, snapped the ball and nearly immediately fixed his gaze downfield.
The Elkhorn, Nebraska, native scanned the field and, eventually, launched a ball to junior wideout Trevon Alexander. Just as the ball was about to zip past Alexander’s head, the junior jumped up to make the catch over the Central defender. The 36-yard completion set the offense up at the Bronchos’ 21 and helped lead it to its first touchdown of the half with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter.
“We were looking for a man matchup on that,” Alexander said. “The best man got the ball, and that’s what happened.”
While Alexander’s catch switched his sideline from being quiet to making the same type of commotion Central did later, it was quickly reversed after the Bronchos made a 43-yard field goal on the following drive to go up 23-14 with just 1:48 left in the third.
Dorrel said he is proud of how his team responded after it seemed as though Northwest was gaining momentum.
“I thought our guys didn’t panic, and we went out and got a little more aggressive,” Dorrel said.
Keeping calm helped the Bronchos hold the Bearcats scoreless for the final 20 minutes and 46 seconds of play — with help from three Northwest turnovers. The field goal by Central was ultimately the final score of the game, and the Bronchos upset Northwest 23-14.
Wright said his team’s performance was not very good, but he also credited the Bronchos with being prepared while the Bearcats were not.
“We’re not a good enough football team to overcome all the mistakes that we made on the field today,” Wright said.
“It’s a big win for our program,” Dorrel said. “It’s not about me, it’s about our team, and I’m just really proud of them.”
Northwest was given its first loss of the season by its former coach, who guided the Bearcats to three undefeated seasons during his six-year tenure. With the win, Dorrel has won against all MIAA teams.
The win for Dorrel is more than just a milestone for him, though. With the loss, and Pittsburg State’s win over Emporia State, the Gorillas are now No. 1 in the MIAA as the only remaining undefeated team.
According to Alexander, the loss is nothing more than a mistake.
“We beat ourselves, and that’s the only team that could ever beat us,” Alexander said. “So, as far as I’m concerned, as long as we focus on ourselves from now — I mean, that’s all we can do — because there’s nothing that the other team did, in my opinion, that could ever beat us. I think we are our greatest opponent, and it showed.”
