Fresh off the Seventh Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic Feb. 11-12 in Pittsburg, Kansas, Northwest indoor track and field had a lot to be excited about from one of its final regular-season meets.
Multiple Bearcats took the crown in their respective competitions, and others set personal bests against more than 40 schools.
“One of the best things is this meet was a very high-quality meet,” coach Brandon Masters said. “Our kids got to go to the venue where the national championships are held and were able to compete like a mini national championship, so that was a really good thing for our kids to feel the track.”
Masters said he felt this weekend was good for the team overall and that there were some good marks from the men’s and women’s side, but he also said there were some marks that weren’t so good.
“A lot of our kids haven’t had to travel this year since we have (the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse),” Masters said. “We don’t travel as much indoors, and so we learned a few things about traveling and how you need to prepare for your event. So that was good. … I feel like, for the most part, the kids competed hard, and that’s what you look for.”
Redshirt freshman Bailey Blake ran a time of 2 minutes, 13 seconds and 70 milliseconds in the 800-meter race, and although she got ninth place, she has already received a provisional mark in the 800 and is looking forward to next weekend.
“A goal of mine this year was just to get back to nationals and place at nationals,” Blake said. “I’ve hit provisional time, but I still need to run faster to get there.”
Blake competes in the 800, 600-yard dash and the 4x400-meter relay. She has a provisional mark in both the 600 and 800, and she’ll be looking to get the final of her three provisional marks Feb. 25-27 at the MIAA Indoor Championships.
Redshirt freshman Prince Griffin, junior Jake Norris, senior Tucker Dahle and redshirt freshman Reece Smith earned a provisional mark in the distance medley relay after placing fifth with a time of 9:48.45.
“I’ve had some expectations, and I’ve been able to hit some of them,” Griffin said. “I’ve hit the 200 — I wanted to run a 22-low, possibly run a 21. In the 400, I haven’t really been able to hit my expectation, which is 47-high, and I expect to run that at conference. … So, just coming into conference, I’m hoping to run faster than I have all year long.”
A last chance meet is scheduled for Feb. 18 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse for exactly that purpose - a last chance for those athletes who haven’t hit provisional marks to try and do so.
“On the men’s side, we’re looking more at individual opportunities and not so much as a team – we’re trying to get a big crew to nationals,” Masters said. “This past weekend, we did not get it done on the men’s side, as far as getting marks that we know will make it into the national championship. The women are really exciting right now. They’ve put together a great season; they’re in position to be one of the top 3, top 5 teams.”
“I feel like we’re definitely healthy. We’re doing the right stuff, and we’re on track to put together a good meet.”
