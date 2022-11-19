ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Northwest football sophomore defensive back Trevon Peak jumped into a hug with senior defensive tackle Elijah Green in the back of the northeast end zone in Cliff Harris Stadium.
The sophomore just returned a fumble by Ouachita Baptist sophomore quarterback Riley Harms 18 yards for a touchdown. Not only was it his first collegiate touchdown, but it was the first score of the first round playoff game between the Bearcats and Ouachita with 8:55 to go in the first quarter.
“Felt good — I just saw the ball come out … so I just grabbed it and tried to make a play for my team,” Peak said.
Peak’s celebration became a pattern for Northwest, as his score began a 40-3 scoring run in favor of the Bearcats. The scoring run did not end until 10:35 was left in the fourth quarter, when the Tigers scored their first touchdown of the game with a 2-yard pass from Harms to sophomore wideout Tucker Swoboda.
Ultimately, No. 8 Northwest (10-2) gave No. 3 Ouachita (11-1) its first loss of the season and did so in blowout fashion with a score of 47-17 Nov. 19. This game was the first ever meeting between the two programs, but, in just one game, Ouachita coach Todd Knight was able to confirm what he said he expected coming into the matchup.
“Northwest is a very good football team,” Knight said. “I want to give them credit for having a really good team, going on the road and getting a win.”
One of the reasons for Northwest’s success was, as it has been for much of the season, the rush defense. The first round of the playoffs pinned the No. 4 rush offense in the Tigers, who averaged 305.8 rushing yards per game, against the No. 2 rush defense in the Bearcats, who allowed 55.8 yards per contest. In the end, the No. 2 rush defense got the winning result.
Northwest held Ouachita to a season-low 18 rushing yards on 26 attempts — a mere 0.7 yards per attempt. Coach Rich Wright said it was rewarding to see the game plan work out in his team’s favor, especially against a team as successful as the Tigers.
“Of course, I can put together the best thing in the world, but it still takes 11 guys on the field doing it snap-in and snap-out,” Wright said. “They did a great job of that.”
Senior defensive tackle Zach Howard was part of the first line of defense against Ouachita’s vaunted rushing attack. Northwest’s success against the run, paired with the early scoring that saw the Bearcats go up 23-3 before halftime, forced the Tiger offense to pass for a season-high 43 times.
The passing allowed Northwest to pass rush more, and the defense delivered. The Bearcats finished the day with five sacks, as Howard led the group with two of his own.
“They are a good rush offense,” Howard said of the Tigers. “Making them pass the ball more than they wanted to, allowed us to lean on one-on-one matchups up front in the pass rush. I give credit to the offense. I give credit to the DBs for hands-on coverage, allowing us to pass rush.”
“Well, we probably knew that they’d come in and try to pass a little bit, because (Nebraska-Kearney) has a similar offense,” Peak said. “... I felt like we just came in and executed what we needed to do.”
While Northwest’s scoring on offense created the 47-17 result, it was also the third-down efficiency that gave the offense a chance.
The Bearcats were 9-for-13 (69%) on the third-down conversions, and one of the reasons was junior quarterback Mike Hohensee. Whether it was a screen pass, a deep throw or if he took off with his own legs, Hohensee made it happen. In the first half, he was near-perfect on third down. He was 6-for-7 on passing attempts for 104 yards and five first-downs on third down alone.
“It was definitely a whole offensive effort,” Hohensee said. “The offensive line was blocking great all day — it was one of their best games in my opinion. Our receivers were getting open, especially on the third down. Any time you go 9-for-13 on third down, that’s huge. We stepped up today offensively.”
Next, the Bearcats will switch directions, going from south to north. They advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs and will travel Nov. 26 to take on No. 1 Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan.
The two programs have met six times in the playoffs since 2000. Northwest is 4-2 against the Lakers in that time and are on a four-game win streak over Grand Valley State, including a 30-23 triumph in the 2009 NCAA Championship.
“We like to play football, that’s why we’re here,” Howard said. “Can’t wait to go up there and play a good football team in the second round of playoffs and try to earn another week. It’ll be fun. Road trips are always fun with this group of guys.”
