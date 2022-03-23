Maryville track and field returned to action for the Northwest Missouri High School Invite March 19 inside the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Returning standouts from both teams led the Spoofhounds to top-five finishes in the team standings.
Heading into the final event of the day, the 4x400-meter relay, four points separated Maryville boys track and first place, which was held by Lawson. The team fell short to the Cardinals after the Spoofhounds failed to score a point, but coach Rodney Bade was happy the team was that close to winning. The ’Hounds finished second with a total of 94 points.
“We were really impressed — I’d guess you’d just say happy with the effort,” Bade said. “It was a good experience for a lot of our athletes and, like I said, the effort was maximum everywhere.”
“We did not enter athletes with the intent of scoring maximum points,” Bade said. “The way we entered kids in the meet was what was best for them individually. Just to see that we were that close to Lawson, and they're a very good squad, that's exciting. It tells us that we should be able to win quite a lot this year when we really strategically put kids in events so that we can score maximum points.”
Despite bearing a heavy workload, junior Jesus Flores-Hernandez led the boys team with 26 points. He finished first in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 1.5 inches, about three inches off of his personal best. He continued to put on a show at the meet, and he used a gutsy kick in the 400-meter dash to win with a time of 52 seconds and 84 milliseconds. Flores-Hernandez anchored the 4x200-meter relay to a third-place finish in a time of 1:41.08, and he rounded out his performance with a fifth-place finish in the 200 (24.54).
“I really enjoy it because it's like a change, not the same events every meet,” Flores-Hernandez said about competing in a multitude of events. “It can help get a lot of wins in different meets and get points. I'm really happy I can be a leader and help my team in any way that they need. It just makes me proud or excited for the upcoming season.”
After making his high school debut in the 400, Flores-Hernandez said he would like to focus on the event and see how far into the postseason he can make it. Last season, Flores-Hernadez finished third in high jump at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships. He wants to return to that stage again with a new personal best and event.
The boys distance medley relay, composed of senior Cale Sterling, freshman Dylan Masters, sophomore Connor Blackford and senior Jag Galapin, rumbled to a new school record of 11:21.89. The time elicited a dogpile at the finish line preceded by an eruption of cheers from Maryville athletes.
On the girls’ side, senior Brooklyn Holtman picked up right where she left off at the end of last season. She led the team, and the meet, in scoring with 30 points on the day. She secured wins in the 60-meter dash, long jump and 200, which helped the ’Hounds finish fifth with a total of 54 points.
Holtman shattered the school record in the 60 by more than half a second with a time of 8 seconds and 16 milliseconds, which was anything but what she expected to run.
“I wasn’t sure that I was even going to be able to break the record,” Holtman said. “I was very nervous for the 60 because it’s my only chance to break that record, and being so tall, my block starts aren’t very good. I remembered just to come out strong, make sure you have good form, and the fact that I was able to keep that throughout the 60 and accomplish what I wanted, it felt good.”
Holtman wasn’t as elated about her other two victories as she was for her 60, but she said she doesn’t want to hang her head on those events, because it was an indoor meet. Holtman managed an indoor personal record in the 200 with a time of 26.20. Her winning jump of 16 feet, 3.25 inches in the long jump was just shy of her personal-best with her club track team this winter.
After experiencing hip and back pain, Holtman decided it was in her best interest to focus more on horizontal jumps than the vertical jumps.
“I was looking into not high jumping, but we decided to move my skills from high jump to see what we can do in long jump,” Holtman said. “I think a majority of the meets, I’ll be long jumping. I might high jump once or twice, maybe, just to make sure I don’t lose it completely. I think it’ll be predominantly long jumping, though.”
Holtman climbed the podium three separate occasions last season at the state championships, including for her state champion honors in the 400. She hopes to return to that stage once again, no matter what. Her main focus, as well as Bade’s, is to stay healthy and enjoy her final season as a Spoofhound.
“They kind of ran their hearts out already this season on meet one,” Bade said. “So you know, that is really encouraging. Obviously, performances were there too. I kind of told them, you know, if they keep this level of effort up, we're gonna do really well.”
