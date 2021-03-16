After an exciting win against MIAA foe Central Missouri March 5, Northwest soccer looked to continue its success against Missouri Western March 12. Stretching across two gridlocked overtime periods, Northwest escaped St. Joseph with a 0-0 tie.
Coach Marc Gordon wasn’t sure of what to expect from the Griffons (0-1-1), but he realized they did their homework on the Bearcats (1-0-1).
“I felt like they were very organized and worked very hard to set up opportunities to counter us,” Gordon said. “I think this was something new our program hasn’t experienced since I’ve been here. Typically, it’s been, ‘Hey, we’re going to run up Northwest.’ It was something different, but now we have to move forward from it.”
Gordon hopes that his players take this experience and turn it into knowledge that will benefit them beyond this season. He wants his team to remember how it feels to be the better team coming into a matchup rather than an underdog.
The “back-and-forth battle,” as Northwest senior midfielder Madi McKeever described it, was not the outcome the ’Cats wanted. However, it provided them with insight on how to prevent a similar result from occurring.
“We came away with a tie, which is a victory, but we wanted to win,” McKeever said. “It was a little disappointing walking away with the tie, but we got a lot of players some minutes. We’re still trying to find out who we are as a team, so we found some strengths and weaknesses to focus on.”
With the MIAA changing the format of each member institution’s season, Northwest sits in a temporary pause in action. The next scheduled match for the Bearcats is a rematch against Central Missouri April 2.
Gordon notified teams that his Bearcats are willing to play a game to fill the three-week gap in their schedule. He hopes that a team schedules a game with Northwest in the event that a game must be canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.
This season, Northwest has played three games. In addition to the two aforementioned games, Northwest played an exhibition game against Minnesota State. The ’Cats lost the bout 3-0, but the loss was removed from their regular season record.
Now, Gordon must navigate how to keep his players in game-day shape without the structure of a real matchup.
“Soccer can become a chess match between coaches in how you get players ready,” Gordon said. “We’re starting to spend a lot of time with film and the team. It’s going to be a lot of intersquad stuff. It’s hard to duplicate the intensity of playing an opponent, but it’s what we have to do.”
McKeever is sad for competition to stop as quickly as it began but believes that this could be beneficial for the team’s chemistry. The brief pause in action will allow Northwest to break down its past three matches and attack the weaknesses it showed, something McKeever reiterated as her method of preparation.
Whether Gordon finds an earlier game, or April 2 creeps up before he can schedule one, he plans to test his players with scenarios that mirror that of a normal game. As he tries to figure out what works best for his team, the Bearcats will spend their time preparing to win again.
“I think these three weeks will be very beneficial,” McKeever said. “I have to watch film and see where my mistakes were. We’re going to take everything we learn from the next three weeks and hopefully be the best we can be in the next game.”
