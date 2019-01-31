Northwest men’s basketball entered its matchup with Pittsburg State Jan. 31 seeking its 20th straight win to start the season.
Between the Bearcats and their 20th victory lied the No. 4 team in the MIAA, coached by Kim Anderson, who won a Division II National Title in 2014 with Central Missouri.
On the surface, the matchup seemed like it would be one of the toughest of the season for the Bearcats.
Yet over the course of 40 minutes Thursday night, Northwest (20-0, 10-0 MIAA) dismantled the Gorillas (14-6,7-4 MIAA), shooting 55.6 percent from the field en route to a 111-83 win in front of a packed house at Bearcat Arena.
“We got a lot of good looks and were able to knock them down,” coach Ben McCollum said. “Shooting makes you look like you played really, really, really well. I don’t know, I haven’t watched the tape, but based on the results, it seems like we played really, really well.”
Northwest was led once again by senior swingman Joey Witthus, who’s emerging as the team’s single best player despite stiff competition. Witthus, nicknamed “Joey Buckets” by his teammates and coaches, dropped 36 points on a 13-of-19 shooting performance that included an 8-of-13 clip from three.
“He’s playing well,” McCollum said of Witthus. “It’s interesting, though; I can remember three or four games ago he had six points. That’s just how we are. It’s just, whoever’s got the hot hand, we find pretty consistently. Fortunately tonight it was him, and he got it going.”
What McCollum referred to as “three or four games ago” was nearly a month ago now. Witthus scored just six points in a Jan. 3 matchup with Northeastern State. In the seven contests since then, the senior has averaged 27.6 points per game.
McCollum said in a press conference last week that Northwest’s goal in bringing in Witthus as a transfer from Minnesota State a season ago was to compete for a national title last year. Instead, after watching the rest of last season’s starting five graduate in the spring, Witthus is leading the charge for the new-look Bearcats on what could be a title run of their own.
“I feel really good,” Witthus said. “I give credit to my teammates for getting me the ball when I’m open. It’s my job to knock it down…We have so many (scoring) options, it really helps the flow of our offense.”
The offense was as efficient as its been all season against Pittsburg, shooting 57.9 percent from the field in the first half and ended the game scoring 1.48 points per possession, per Gyrate Stats. The 111 points Northwest scored was the highest outcome in the Ben McCollum era, dating back 10 years.
Redshirt freshman guard Trevor Hudgins put up 21 points on what felt like a quiet night for him. Freshman guard Diego Bernard dropped 16 despite going 0-for-5 from behind the arc. Sophomore forward Ryan Hawkins chipped in 13 points despite a 1-of-4 performance from three, and added a team-high 11 rebounds.
Junior forward Ryan Welty recorded the lowest point total of the starters with 12 points, but in a way, his night felt rather significant. The lone Bearcat who played in Northwest’s 2017 title-clinching game, Welty has struggled with inconsistency this season.
After starting the game shooting 0-for-2, the junior drilled the rest of his shot attempts, finishing the night 4-of-6 from three.
“It felt good,” Welty said. “Obviously, missing the first two shots kinda sucks, but coach always just tells me to keep shooting. Our guards do a really good job of penetrating and getting us open shots, so I really don’t have to do anything. I just catch it and shoot it. It’s my job to make shots, so it felt good.”
For McCollum, the sometimes-unworldly stats that surround his team don’t hold much merit. For Northwest, how well the team shoots or how efficient the offense plays does not define how the game went. Instead, the Bearcats focus on results.
“I think that’s good,” McCollum said jokingly of his team’s 1.48 points per possession. “Stats are-- I like stats, but I’m just kind of a process game.”
The “process” is what has brought Northwest to where it is: sitting at 20-0 for the second time in three seasons, inching its way to what could be another deep postseason run. The Bearcats won’t think about what could lie ahead in the playoffs, but instead, they’re focused on the immediate task ahead: a Feb. 2 matchup with Missouri Southern (17-4, 8-3 MIAA), the second-best team in the MIAA.
“We just need to be ready to play,” Hawkins said of the game against Southern. “They’ve beat us three out of the last four times. They’re a great team…It’s a huge game for us.”
