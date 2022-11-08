Northwest men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum gazed onto the court inside George W. Jenkins Field House from his usual spot along his team’s sideline. He looked on as the Bearcats capped off a 78-62 win against the team they played for the 2020-21 national championship trophy.
“Playing West Texas — first game of the year — that’s a tough task,” McCollum said in the press conference following the first game of the season Nov. 5.
The trophy was nearly 1,340 miles away in Maryville, but the most recent win against West Texas A&M was mere feet away from the 14th-year coach. He clapped as his players walked toward the bench for the end of the game. The three-time defending champions began where they left off — with a win.
Northwest followed the season-opener triumph with a win the next day against Flagler — the team on the other side of the Bearcats’ 77-46 win in the Final Four during their 2020-21 championship run.
Northwest won its first two games of the season for the seventh consecutive season, and the new campaign is officially underway for the team with the only three-peat in Division II basketball history.
Next up for the No. 1 Bearcats is the Hillyard Tipoff Classic Nov. 11-12 in St. Joseph. The first game will be against Northern State Nov. 11 and the second will be against Minnesota-Crookston Nov. 12.
While Northwest has played two games already, it will be the first contest of the new season for Northern State. The Wolves finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 20-12. One the 12 losses came in the first game of the season in a 68-55 defeat by the Bearcats. Regardless of past outcomes or standings, McCollum said he thinks very highly of the Wolves’ program.
“They’re good — probably the best team we face up to this point,” McCollum said. “We need to make sure we’re at our best for that game.”
As far as Minnesota Crookston goes, the Golden Eagles had an 8-19 record for the 2021-22 season. A big difference from last year’s squad to this year’s is first-year coach Bryan Beamish, who spent the previous eight years as an assistant coach. McCollum said he hasn’t seen much from the Golden Eagles as they are just too new.
When Northwest plays its two games in a row, the Bearcats could be without junior forward Wes Dreamer. Dreamer was injured in the first half against West Texas A&M. McCollum said he has no update on Dreamer’s status.
Northwest won the first two games of the season without much time from Dreamer, in large part due to the emergence of some of the players. In the first game of the season, sophomore guard Mitch Mascari scored a career-high 18 points off of 6-for-9 shooting from the field. Five players scored double digits against Flagler. Sophomore guard Isaiah Jackson was 6-for-8 from 3-point land against the Saints — he had made two 3-pointers in his two years as a Bearcat prior to the game.
“I think his nickname was ‘Scissor,’ for a little bit, you know, because he was a cutter,” McCollum said. “Yeah, we’re gonna switch that.”
Freshman guard Bennett Stirtz combined for 22 points in just his first two collegiate games. McCollum said Stirtz is a smart player, and he does a great job in playing off other people’s abilities.
Against Flagler, Northwest was up by 23 points with 11:51 remaining, but the Saints managed to bring the game within 9 points with 7:16 to go. Senior guard Diego Bernard said that can’t happen.
“We got a little content,” Bernard said. “We talked about just staying compact, trying to do our defense and not let them dictate how we play defense. We were able to close out the game, but down the stretch, we got to do better, but I think we’ll build on that.”
Bernard and the rest of the ’Cats will have their next chances to build on what they learned from the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against Northern State and Minnesota-Crookston. Tip off for the game against the Wolves is set for 5:30 p.m., and the start of the matchup with the Golden Eagles is 4 p.m.
