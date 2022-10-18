Northwest soccer clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament with two home wins and looks forward to finishing the regular season.
The Bearcats were able to find a way to get a win in the predicted cold, windy weather conditions against Northeastern State Oct. 14. It was a complete match for the Bearcats as they had 24 total shots and limited the RiverHawks to a mere eight opportunities. Sophomore forward Adell Gore would score the only goal of the game before halftime and helped the Bearcats to a 1-0 win.
Before the game against Rogers State Oct. 16, the Bearcats recognized seniors, forward Kaitlyn Case, goalkeeper Grace Goetsch, defender Caroline Sanders, midfielder Annelize Aleixo and defender Letycia Bonifacio. With it being senior day, Goetsch played to let redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lily Ellis rest before the final weekend of games.
“I felt like it was the perfect way to wrap up my time at Northwest,” Goetsch said. “I am really proud about what these seniors have accomplished.”
Gore would score her second goal of the weekend, and sophomore forward Sophie Cissell would add on another to help the Cats to a 2-1 win and move to fourth place in the MIAA standings. Both goals were assisted by junior forward Kaylie Rock, who added to her record total and became the all-time assist leader for the Bearcats with 14, passing midfielder Anna Calgaard, who held the record with 13 throughout the 2010-2013 seasons.
The Bearcats (10-4-2) have now won five straight games and will have back-to-back 10 win seasons for the first time since the 2008 and 2009 seasons heading into the last weekend of the regular season at Bearcat Pitch. Coach Marc Gordon said a lot of it has to do with the players the program has been able to recruit.
“They are buying into the process of what I envisioned for a successful program, and I am very fortunate to have the young women who want to be Bearcats,” Gordon said.
Northwest will play a match Oct. 21 against Missouri Southern, which will be a pink-out game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Missouri Southern (2-12-1) is out of the MIAA playoffs. The Lions have struggled on defense, allowing 37 goals this season.
One of the Bearcats, freshman defender and midfielder Mackenzie Blankenship said she is excited to be playing at home and be a part of the Homecoming activities.
“It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to see the turnout of people and feel the atmosphere of homecoming at Northwest,” Blankenship said.
The Bearcats will wrap up Homecoming weekend and the regular season against conference foe Missouri Western Oct 23.
The last time the Bearcats played Missouri Southern this season, the ‘Cats won 3-0 Sept. 16 in Joplin, Missouri. The previous game against Missouri Western Sept. 9 in St. Joseph ended in a 0-0 draw.
Gordon said these two matches are going to be tough, and at this point in the season what the team has accomplished can determine the pathway of some of the teams that it will face.
“The team wants to complete the season going into the conference tournament on a high note,” Gordon said. “The focus is to get out of the weekend with a couple wins and secure that fourth spot so we can have one home game in the conference tournament and see what happens from there.”
