After a snow day for Maryville High School Feb. 16, Maryville boys basketball kicked off the weekend with a 62-34 win over Savannah Feb. 17. Junior guard Derek Quinlin said he liked the atmosphere and the energy from the student section during the game.
“It’s a great rivalry, and our fans came out tonight and showed a lot of support, and it helped us tonight,” Quinlin said.
The previous matchup between the two teams was nearly a polar opposite, as the Spoofhounds escaped with a 55-53 win in Savannah, Missouri, Jan. 20.
Unlike the first match this season, the second game was a slow start in the first half for both squads. The first quarter was a defensive battle between both teams, and it ended with a 12-6 lead for the Spoofhounds.
In the second quarter, it was all senior guard Caden Stoecklein, as he scored nearly half of the Spoofhounds first half points. Despite that, the Spoofounds found themselves only up 26-15 at the half. Coach Matt Stoecklin said the team had a slow start, but found a way to get some open shots in the second half.
“Half of those points were easy points in the first half,” Matt Stoecklein said. “At halftime, we talked about, if Savannah keeps it close, get the ball to Caden, and he will find a way to get open or get it quickly to one of his teammates.”
At halftime, the Spoofhounds watched as they honored former coach Mike Kuwitzky, who coached from 1986-2014 and had 477 wins during his time with the program.
In the second half, the Spoofhounds found their rhythem. The trio of Caden Stoecklein, Quinlin and sophomore guard Peyton McCollum got it going from beyond the arc, making multiple 3-point shots in the second half to make the final score 63-34 and help the Spoofhounds get its eighth-straight win.
Caden Stoecklein said that the team was disappointed in the last outcome against its Highway 71 rival and Friday night's game made up for that.
“Beating any team by 30 is incredible, but doing it to our Highway 71 showdown rival team makes it that much better,” Caden Stoecklein said.
Caden Stoecklein finished the night recording 23 points, Quinlin finished with 20 and McCollum had 13 points.
The Spoofhounds improved to 21-4. The Savages fall to 4-23 and stay in last place in the conference.
Up next, the Spoofhounds close out the regular season against Chillicothe (12-10) 7 p.m Feb. 23 at Maryville High School. Last time both teams faced was a 54-46 win for the Spoofhounds Jan. 24. Caden Stoecklein said the confidence and the defense has been getting better as the seasons progressed.
“We are feeling confident heading into the final game of the season," Caden Stoecklein said. "We are playing great defense and that will take us where we want to go. Hopefully, we can carry that into Thursday and on into districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.