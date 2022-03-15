Maryville boys basketball may have been younger than its opponents, but the Spoofhounds ended the year 15-12 and are hopeful the experience they garnered while navigating through the trials and tribulations of the season will lead to a successful future.
With over half the team still playing football, coach Matt Stoecklein had to battle a late start to the season.
“With Maryville, football is always an issue with the fact we start late,” Stoecklein said. “All those teams had three weeks of practice to four weeks of practice before we ran on the court with everybody.”
However, the Spoofhounds overcame a late start and started the season 2-1 at the Savannah Tournament, picking up a strong 54-47 win against Smithville and a 48-43 win over Kearney.
Maryville picked up another win over South Nodaway with Jefferson Dec. 10, but the ’Hounds hit a cold spell, and a 67-57 loss to Richmond ignited a five-game losing streak. Maryville lost to MEC rivals Bishop LeBlond and Benton during that skid.
Despite entering winter break with a losing record, the Spoofhounds started the new year with a solid win over Lathrop. MEC foe Lafayette dominated Maryville 63-39 Jan. 6, but the Spoofhounds bounced back with two wins against Strafford and East Buchanan .
The Spoofhounds continued to battle in the Cameron Tournament, where they defeated Lawson en route to a rematch with Smithville in the semifinals. The Warriors avenged their loss to the Spoofhounds, conquering them 56-41. Again, Maryville bounced back with a win, beating Cameron 71-61.
Maryville turned around less than two weeks later to defeat Cameron, again, 74-68 on Senior Night to complete the regular-season sweep of the Dragons.
The Spoofhounds began a three-game win streak before the MSHSAA District Tournament, beating Creston High School 62-59 and following that with a triumphant 45-38 victory over Savannah.
The last of the three-game stint was a nail-biting victory over another MEC rival, Chillicothe. The Spoofhounds were down by 1 point with 15 seconds left when junior guard Caden Stoecklein made a layup to seal Maryville's victory. The Spoofhounds beat the Hornets 59-58 and ended the regular season with a win.
Maryville began its quest for the program’s first district title since 2019, when the Spoofhounds nabbed a 62-48 win over Cameron in the first round. That set up an opportunity for them to exact revenge on Lafayette in the semifinals. The ’Hounds suffered another brutal loss to the Fighting Irish, though, as they were handed a season-ending 54-33 defeat.
Sophomore guard Derek Quinlin and Caden Stoecklein made the Class 4 District 16 all-district team, and junior forward Keaton Stone was honorable mention.
Caden Stoecklein led the team in scoring this season with 14.4 points per game, and Quinlin was a close second by averaging 11.4 points per game.
The Spoofhounds will lose only one piece in senior Spencer Wilnerd, and they’ll return for the 2022-23 season with a more experienced lineup.
“We will all get in the gym in the offseason and work with each other. I feel like it’ll just click even more than what it has, and I feel like we will play a lot better next year,” Quinlin said.
