The Maryville boys soccer team beat Cameron for the second time this year. The first time came during the regular season Sept. 2, and the second — and most recent — time came in the second round of the Missouri Class 1 District 8 Tournament with a score of 10-0 Nov. 1.
Coach Jesus Gonzalez said having a healthy, talented roster gives him confidence for the rest of the tournament.
“With our next game, we are confident in our odds,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he is hoping for good outcomes in the district tournament, but he is going to focus on keeping the players focused on one game at a time.
“Being able to take the game piece-by-piece is going to allow us to go further in the big tournament and will get us through the tough games in the long run,” Gonzalez said.
The Dragons (3-13) were the first opponents, as the Spoofhounds received a bye for the first round of games after earning the No. 1 seed in the bracket. Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said the game against Cameron was unlike anything Maryville has experienced before.
“The atmosphere of this game was very different from any other game we have played this year. We came in with our heads in the mindset to win at all costs. You could hear the crickets, the players were so locked into the task at hand,” Kennedy said.
The Spoofhounds came into this game ready to make good on their top seed, scoring 10 goals — five from senior forward Quinn Pettlon — in one half while holding the Dragons scoreless.
After the first five minutes of the game, Gonzalez said the Spoofhounds transitioned from a very passive defensive set of mind to getting the ball across the field aggressively. He said part of it was singling out Cameron players to create mismatches.
Now with the semifinals behind them, the Spoofhounds prepare for the district title game against Lutheran High School of Kansas City, Missouri.
Kennedy said Maryville was moving the ball and reading the defense well. She said it was clear the players were not just playing with their bodies, but playing with their souls.
“After the win, you could hear the stomping feet from the other side of the field,” Kennedy said. “Being excited was an understatement for the boys. I have never seen them so happy during this season. All the blood, sweat and tears they have dedicated to the season as a whole are paying off.”
For the Spoofhounds, senior defender Gabe Baldwin said this was one of their main goals at the beginning of the season. He said they planned all year on being the best team in their district and make sure that they treat every game like it was the last game they would ever play. He said the team’s success does not just belong to the players.
“We know as a team that we wouldn't be here without the help of our parents and our coaches that made practice tough but enjoyable,” Baldwin said.
