After a lengthy road trip, Northwest softball is ready to step off the bus and look to snap a nine-game losing streak at home when the Bearcats host a pair of doubleheaders against Northeastern State and Rogers State April 8 and 9.
“These guys play so much better at home; it gives them something to fight for, defending our home, our field,” Northwest first-year coach Naomi Tellez said. “Travel takes a grind on your body and, hopefully, we are well rested and attack these home games.”
The Bearcats (6-29) second-to-last travel weekend of the year did not go as planned, as they were held scoreless by Emporia State (18-18) on April Fools’ Day, losing both games one and two 8-0. The ’Cats struggled at the plate, only having 11 hits on the day.
Northwest was handed another pair of losses to Washburn (28-11) April 2, losing the first game
9-1. The Bearcats’ only run came in the top of the third inning off freshman infielder Skylar Pieper’s single to right field, allowing junior infielder Hannah Blackford to round third base and slide home.
“I think we were just overthinking everything at the plate. We don’t do the greatest with lower velocity and movement, and we had to adjust quickly in there,” Tellez said.
The offensive drought seemed to disappear in the second matchup, and the Bearcats were striking on all cylinders during the first three innings.
Junior outfielder Brylee Kemper doubled to right field in the top of the second, paving the way for junior infielder Aubrey Griffith and Blackford to make their way to home. Sophomore utility Lauren Gray had a home run over the right-field wall in the top of the third inning, but the Ichabods still led 8-3.
“Toward the end, we started squaring balls up,” Tellez said. “We started to get big hits and have big moments, so we are trending upwards.”
Despite holding the Ichabods scoreless from the bottom of the third inning to the sixth, the Bearcats’ shower of runs would halt, except for an unearned run from Blackford in the top of the sixth, allowing the Ichabods to sweep the Bearcats.
“I mean, we are just kind of flushing (the weekend) and moving on,” junior utility Jacee Winn said. “I think that is what we are all wanting to do.”
After going 0-8 on the road, Northwest is ready for the home field advantage against some of the MIAA’s top competitors.
“I am a firm believer in doing what we do really, really well. If we can prepare ourselves, whether it’s being solid on defense, helping our pitching keep the ball in the park, limiting free bases or our offense, we will eventually come around,” Tellez said.
Northwest will open its home weekend with a doubleheader against Northeastern State (19-16) at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 8. The ’Cats will turn around to face No. 3 Rogers State (31-3), which is undefeated in conference play, at noon and 2 p.m. April 9.
“They love saying that this is our field, and you can’t take anything from us. We always come out with a chip on our shoulder being in front of our home fans. They really take pride in playing at home,” Tellez said.
