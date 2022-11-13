After weeks of uncertainty and “do-or-die” moments, Northwest football is in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the 18th consecutive season.
When the Bearcats lost to Pittsburg State 24-22 Oct. 8, the team was in a tough spot for continuing its streak of playoff appearances with a record of 4-2 at the time. Since then, Northwest has won five straight games to end the regular season to finish with a record of 9-2, including a 27-21 win over Emporia State Nov. 12. Now, there’s another game on the schedule.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Hornets were No. 9 in Super Region Three and the Bearcats were No. 10. Northwest’s win, along with some help from other teams around the region, was enough to earn the playoff berth during the NCAA Division II Football Selection Show Nov. 13.
Senior defensive lineman Elijah Green and junior quarterback Mike Hohensee said it’s a relief to earn the spot, but now it’s back to work.
“In our minds, we’ve been in the playoffs for a few weeks now, so it’s good to see our hard work pay off,” Hohensee said.
“I think it was a breath of fresh air to see us getting in,” Green said. “Now it’s our time to gameplan as much as we can, and get a game plan that can lead us to victory.”
Now Northwest will change gears from the regular season to the playoffs. First up is Ouachita Baptist with kickoff at 1 p.m. The ’Cats will make the roughly 533-mile trek to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for their first playoff matchup Nov. 19. Northwest coach Rich Wright said it’s rewarding to see the season, especially the past few weeks pay off, but the team has already been in a playoff mindset.
“I mean, it’s about going 1-0,” Wright said. “We’ve been doing that since after the Pittsburg State game, and so now it’s just about focusing on the moment and what we have to do.”
