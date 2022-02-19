Northwest men’s basketball found itself in another late-game dog fight against Washburn when the two programs met for the second time this season in Maryville.
The Bearcats nailed two free throws in the closing moments of the matchup, and just when those seemed to be the cushion the ’Cats needed to beat the Ichabods, Washburn flipped the script on Northwest’s fairytale ending with a heartbreaking, agonizing upset.
Wait.
No, we’re not talking about the title game of the 2021 MIAA Tournament, when Tyler Geiman nailed a 55-footer at Bearcat Arena to give the Ichabods a 69-68 win over the Bearcats.
Oddly and eerily enough, we’re talking about Saturday afternoon.
Following a Northwest timeout with 26 seconds left, junior guard Trevor Hudgins tried to make a few moves to get by a pair of Washburn defenders. Nope. Hudgins then kicked to sophomore forward Wes Dreamer, who put up a floater with roughly 15 seconds left. Nope. That’s when Washburn junior forward Jonny Clausing vacuumed in the rebound while surrounded by a group of Northwest players.
Clausing dished the outlet pass to sophomore guard Tyler Nelson, who then gave it to Geiman as he was running from right to left. Geiman eventually drove down to the right corner before being halted by a couple of Bearcats, which prompted the senior guard to kick it out to Connor Deffebaugh at the top of the key.
That’s when Deffebaugh realized he had an open lane — until he didn’t. He tried to blow by Northwest redshirt freshman guard Isaiah Jackson before he realized he couldn’t. And with three seconds left in regulation, Deffebaugh kicked it out to Nelson, the man who started the entirety of the sequence, and the man who was standing beyond the arc on the left wing of the easternmost basket of Bearcat Arena.
“I’m just hoping it doesn’t go in,” Bernard said. “I’m just watching it — couldn’t do anything about it.”
Nelson’s shot, the one that left his hand with a meager 2.2 seconds left, found nothing but the bottom of the net on its way down, silencing the 1,860 spectators in Bearcat Arena and giving the Ichabods a 60-59 upset win over the No. 7 Bearcats.
“We helped. Up 2, you can’t help. Can’t help. Can’t help. Can’t help,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “A 2 sends it to overtime, a 3 — and that’s my fault. I mean, that’s the second time we’ve done that this year, so I have not coached well enough to get that — it’s not their fault, it’s my fault. When it happens twice, that’s my fault.”
Despite being handed their second loss in an 11-day span, the Bearcats (23-4, 16-3 MIAA) had ample opportunity to walk away unscathed during the game’s waning moments. Junior guard Trevor Hudgins nailed both ends of a pair of shots from the free-throw line with 1 minute and 39 seconds left in the second half to give the ’Cats a 59-57 advantage.
Washburn (17-9, 14-6 MIAA) had two chances to get a bucket between Hudgins’ shots from the charity stripe and the Bearcats using their final timeout with 26 seconds left. Northwest, in return, had two chances to score a bucket, which would’ve assured the Ichabods couldn’t have even tied the game with a single shot.
That second possession, though, the one that followed the timeout, embodied everything the Bearcats’ offense had been in the moments prior to that one.
Northwest sophomore forward Luke Waters wasn’t with the Bearcats on their final possession of the game, and, in fact, Waters wasn’t out there for the final 8 minutes and 26 seconds of action after exiting with four fouls and never returning with what seemed like an injury while he paced behind the Bearcats’ bench.
“I don’t know why he was out at the end,” McCollum said. “I wish we could’ve had him. It would’ve helped a lot, offensively, just to be able to get pressure off Trevor. … Just couldn’t get enough buckets.”
Waters, who finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds, was the catalyst for the Bearcats when they couldn’t get anything going.
The Ichabods’ plan, defensively, was to seemingly take Hudgins out of the game after he dropped a game-high 26 points in the first meeting.
They showed that from the jump, and that’s what allowed Waters to get going early on. He had 9 points when the ’Cats were holding onto, and trying to build on, a 15-6 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Then the Ichabods rattled off a 10-0 run to regain the lead.
“We were great, then we just started to go rogue,” McCollum said. “We tend to do that sometimes, where it’s just, like, we go do our own thing for a little while, then you come back and try to dial back in. Then you try to control the game, and then it’s just sticky, and it’s not a good recipe.”
The Bearcats answered back, though, and Waters scored a couple of more buckets to end up with 14 points at the break. The Ichabods responded during that time, too, and the two programs were in a 31-31 stalemate at halftime.
“Luke just started taking over the game like he can do when he starts shooting the ball,” said Bernard, who finished with 4 points and a team-high six rebounds. “He was our flow … when he got in foul trouble, we had to find it a little bit.”
That’s why those last eight minutes were an absolute grind for the Bearcats, who were 3-for-7 from the field during Waters’ offensive-flow-bursting absence.
That wasn’t the only thing that killed the ’Cats down the stretch, though.
Clausing, who grabbed the rebound prior to Nelson’s game-winning shot, dropped a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Ichabods. He was an absolute menace in the post throughout his 33:28 of action, which included five offensive rebounds. His presence down there might’ve been the difference, as he also dished out six assists.
“It’s the O-boards that get you,” McCollum said. “The O-boards is what killed us. When he’d get an O-board and kick it out — they might’ve converted on every single O-board — borderline, like, might’ve scored on every O-board.”
And whether it was Waters’ late-game absence, Clausing’s big night or Geiman’s game-high 21 points, McCollum is just hoping that curiosity isn’t what eventually kills the ’Cats.
He couldn’t do much but wonder in the aftermath of the Bearcats’ fourth loss of the year, the most during a single season since 2017-18, when McCollum and company won the program’s first national title.
The 13th-year coach, of course, wondered about Sunday’s practice, which he said will feature a lot of defensive situations similar to the one that cost them Saturday’s contest.
Then he wondered about the Bearcats’ rematch with Emporia State Feb. 21 in Bearcat Arena, which will provide an opportunity for them to avenge a 75-56 loss to the Hornets from Feb. 8 in Emporia, Kansas.
Then, facing a group of reporters in a conference room on the upper floor of Lamkin Activity Center, he wondered if having that opportunity a mere two days after a heartbreaking loss was a good or bad thing for the Bearcats.
“We’ll find out on (Monday),” McCollum said. “We’ll find out. We’ll see if it’s good or not.”
