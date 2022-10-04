Northwest volleyball will be back on the road again after three straight road matches, including two matches one day apart. The Bearcats traveled a total of 10 hours to play Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays.
The Bronchos will be the fourth match of the No. 10 Bearcats’ five-match road trip. Northwest is 2-1 on this road trip, including two sweeps over Missouri Southern Sept. 24 and Fort Hays Oct.1. The Bearcats’ lone loss came from a sweep by No. 5 Nebraska-Kearney Sept. 30.
Junior right side Jaden Ferguson led the team in kills in the matches against Hays and Nebraska-Kearney, with 10 kills in the match against the Lopers and 12 kills against the Tigers. Freshman middle hitter Kate Frakes pitched in with 12 kills in the Fort Hays match, along with one block.
After being swept by Nebraska-Kearney, the team was able to bounce back with a sweep over Hays. Ferguson and Frakes said it’s a testament to the team to be able to respond as well as it did, even after a loss.
“Kearney is always a tough place to play in. They’re a good team, they’re really solid,” Ferguson said. “But, coming back, we just knew we had another opportunity to come out, show what we’re made of and get a good win under us.”
“I think that’s just kind of our culture as a team,” Frakes said. “Just kind of having that grit and having that hard work mindset. We know everyone loses at some point, and we just took the loss and used it as firepower the next day against Fort Hays.”
Now, the Bearcats (12-4) are faced with a match against newly ranked Central Oklahoma (17-2). Central was ranked No. 24 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll — the Bronchos first ranking of the season. Central is 17-2 on the year, its two losses coming from the Lopers and the Gorillas. The Bronchos have two top-25 wins against No. 23 Central Missouri (10-6) and No. 12 Washburn (13-3).
The Bronchos are 8-0 at home on the season, whereas in 2021 they went 11-3 at home. The Bearcats handed Central one of those few losses. That win in Edmond, Oklahoma, was the first time Northwest had defeated the Bronchos at their home in program history. Sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer had 17 kills in that game a season ago.
“UCO is always a tough matchup. We are very similar to them in the way we play,” Kirchhoefer said. “We will focus on our side of the net and not let the environment get to us. We are just excited to get down there and hopefully bring home another win.”
The Bearcats will look to add a second win in Edmond to their history books, but on the next day, Oct. 8, Northwest will go on a road trip to Wichita, Kansas, for a matchup with another MIAA foe, Newman (7-11).
“Most of our team is actually used to our tough schedule of travel, play, travel, play,” Kirchhoefer said. “So, I think we are going to get another win over Newman as well.”
The ’Cats have never lost to the Jets, boasting an 11-0 all-time record against Newman.
The Bearcats will finally return to Bearcat Arena for a three-game homestand and a chance at revenge against the Jennies Oct. 11. Earlier in the season, UCM escaped with a 3-2 victory against Northwest Sept. 7 in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Bearcats will have the advantage of the home crowd, as Northwest is undefeated at home this season.
“We’re excited to be home, and UCM will be a great game to open up with,” Ferguson said. “Everyone in the MIAA is tough competition. There’s been a lot of teams that are usually in the bottom half of the conference that are taking down top teams. So, we’re excited to play a good match against UCM and kind of comeback from what happened earlier this season.”
“We have almost been preparing for the UCM match since we lost,” Kirchhoefer said. “We have certain drills throughout practice each week that focus on winning tough five-set matches. We are all excited to get another chance to play them soon.”
After the games against Central Oklahoma, Newman and Central Missouri, Northwest will have a rematch against Washburn at home Oct. 14, then to end the home stretch the Bearcats will clash with Emporia State (4-13) Oct.15.
“It is really special to be at home for the whole week,” Kirchhofer said. “I know many girls on the team are looking forward to it. We are also all excited to get to play in front of our home crowd again and hopefully stay undefeated at home.”
