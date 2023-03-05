KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The net was swaying. The fans were on their feet. Coach Ben McCollum was motioning to his players to keep it going. Sophomore guard Mitch Mascari was holding up his arms in celebration.
None of that mattered, though. The damage was done. From nearly 24 feet away, Northwest men’s basketball junior forward Wes Dreamer swished his first 3-pointer of the second half, putting the Bearcats in front of Central Oklahoma, 45-43, with 8:12 left to play.
“He’s grown exponentially as a leader and just showing up and being ready,” McCollum said about Dreamer. “He runs a lot of our offense, where he's a trigger-man, you know, like he triggers our offense really, really well and is able to kind of manipulate things and get the ball where it's supposed to go.”
Up until Dreamer’s 3-point shot to give him 249 career 3-pointers, the second half nearly belonged to the Bronchos.
After eight minutes and 23 seconds, Central outscored Northwest 16-5 in the second. When Dreamer’s shot went in, the Bronchos had outscored the Bearcats 18-12.
As if Dreamer’s shot was the switch the three-time defending national champions needed to flip, Northwest only tied with Central once the rest of the way en route to its seventh MIAA Tournament title in eight seasons with a 61-53 triumph over the Bronchos March 5.
“Hats off to Central Oklahoma,” McCollum said. “I mean, in a short amount of time, coach (Bob) Hoffman is doing an unbelievable job of getting his team to the top of the league. You know, they've got a lot of talent, they compete and they're very, very well coached. We've faced three teams that, I thought, were well coached, and it was a very tough run for our guys. You know, it makes it even that more special to be able to win.”
While Dreamer put the Bearcats ahead, Northwest’s bucket two possession prior is what brought nearly the entire arena to its feet.
Freshman guard Bennett Stirtz, who is no stranger to highlight plays in this tournament, made his mark in his first tournament championship. The Liberty, Missouri, native returned to the Kansas City metro area and finished the day with a game-high 20 points.
Perhaps the loudest of those 20 points were the 2 he secured when he soared over Central senior forward Camryn Givens and sophomore forward Luke Haasl and slammed the ball into the hoop with his right hand.
“It felt really good,” Stirtz said. “I mean, it feels good to be back — that's the main thing. I just had confidence in my teammates, and they had confidence in me.”
“He's just, you know, every day gets a little bit better, just in regards to his composure and then also intensity and kind of the leadership aspect,” McCollum said.
As the final buzzer sounded, McCollum fixed his tie, Dreamer threw up his arms and the two teams, who split the two-game series in the regular season, shook hands.
Before the doors were even open in the Municipal Auditorium, green and white filled the lobby. Chants that would typically accompany a game at Bearcat Arena echoed off of the walls. The Northwest fans, some of whom were seemingly standing the entire last 10 minutes of the game, were no longer cheering for their team to win. That part was done.
They were cheering because during a 10-season stretch of claiming the regular season title, the Bearcats won the conference tournament title for their seventh time in eight seasons, they were cheering because their team defeated the Bronchos for the second consecutive game and they were cheering because McCollum had, once again, cut off the net from the south rim inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
For the final time of his five-season career, senior guard Diego Bernard — selected as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player — led the charge of players to surround McCollum as he stepped off the ladder.
Through three games, Bernard averaged 13.6 points and totaled 17 rebounds and 13 assists. After being selected as both the MIAA Player of the Year and the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Feb. 28, the St. Joseph native added to his already decorated resume.
“Just, going on the court this morning, knowing it’s the last you’re gonna play in this arena, it just feels good,” Bernard said. “We didn't play our best. I didn't play my best. But, we came together as a team. We lean on each other. … It feels good. Even though we didn't play our best, we came together, and we got a win.”
The players jumped around McCollum, pushing him to the free throw line and joining with the fans in cheers of the moment.
For the 14th-year coach, it was the location and those attendance that helped make the moment so special.
“It's always a great time,” McCollum said. “I mean, it's just such a great tournament — great venue. You come down here, and you feel like you're big time, and you are. Obviously the Northwest fans travel, and they showed out today. I mean, that was a big crowd. I don't know what the attendance was, but it was bigger than whatever it says.”
“There's a lot of pressure coming into this program, but you don't really feel it,” Stirtz said. “We have the best fans in the nation in (Division II), and they brought it today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.