Northwest track and field sophomore Blake Morgan prepared his jump like he does every week, and as he readied to clear the bar in front of him, his muscle memory took him through the process of something he’s done a thousand times before.
But this time, Morgan didn’t finish his jump on the mat — he finished it on the ground.
“Unfortunately, Southwest Baptist had the smallest mat that I’ve ever seen in high jump,” coach Brandon Masters said.
Morgan said the mat that usually catches him after his jump is bigger than what he landed on at the SBU Bearcat Invite April 2, and because of that, he overshot the mat, landed on his foot and sprained his toe. However, after a quick assessment, Morgan told Masters he was going to finish the day.
Fighting through the injured toe, Morgan went on to set a personal record in high jump, helping the men’s team finish first place in Bolivar, Missouri.
“I was just focused on making the next bar,” Morgan said after deciding to continue jumping. “I ended up jumping the next bar on the first attempt.”
From there, Morgan had already won the high jump title, so he said he decided to raise the bar and shoot for an NCAA provisional mark.
He got just that, contributing to the men’s 91 total points on the day, with a mark of 2.11 meters (6 feet, 9 inches).
“He’s got a pretty banged up toe right now,” Masters said. “But it is on his right leg, which is fantastic because that’s his nonjumping leg, so he’s in a boot right now. We’re trying to get swelling down, and we’re trying to get him back in a couple weeks, but he’s tough.”
Junior Federico Crisci also had a great day, taking first in the 400-meter dash (48 seconds and 57 milliseconds) and running second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:17.05), which also topped the podium to add 20 points to the men’s total.
“It felt really good, honestly,” Crisci said. “It was my first time — my whole life I’ve never ran that fast. It was a little cold, so with the weather. … I think it was a very good time.”
Crisci didn’t grow up competing in track and field. His first sport was tennis until a growing back problem started to affect his game, and — at the suggestion of a doctor — he quit playing the sport at the age of 13.
From there, he had to find something else to do, and his coach found just the sport for him.
“Here, I found my first coach,” Crisci said. “He brought me to track at 13 years old, and from there, I started and accomplished (the) Italian Championship (and) European Championship, so I was like ‘OK, that’s a sport that I’m going to do my whole life.’”
Redshirt freshman Reece Smith took first in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:51.94, while the men’s 4x100 relay team, consisting of freshman Enrico Cavagna, freshman Joel Dos Santos, redshirt freshman Prince Griffin and senior Marcus Klein, took first with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 41.01.
“They performed at a high level,” Masters said. “They had a lot of event wins and quite a few (personal records) — it was a great day.”
While the men’s team performed well, Masters said there were only a couple MIAA teams there and doesn’t think this first-place finish suddenly makes them a top-two MIAA team. But he does think it reveals just how tough the conference really is.
Masters added that while the men did do a great job, they don’t have the depth right now compared to the women, who seem to be stronger overall as a team.
Sophomores Bailey Blake and Kaylee Harp finished first and second, respectively, in the women's 800. Blake won the race with a time of 2:12.56, while Harp came in a close second at 2:12.69.
The women’s 4x100 relay team, consisting of junior Randi Overkamp, sophomore Ally Hammond, sophomore Lexie Gilbert and sophomore Kyah Luhring, took second with a time of 46.95.
The women’s 4x400 relay team, consisting of freshman Chloe Saenz, freshman Jaedy Commins, Blake and Harp, took second with a time of 3:51.71.
“We’re in a good place,” Masters said. “We had a great competition this weekend. I saw a lot of what I needed to see. We are actually off this weekend, which is a nice segment — a 10-day segment of training and work that we needed that we can heal up a little bit. We have some tweaks that will go away when we next compete.”
The Bearcats next meet will take place in the Golden State, where they will be competing in the Bryan Clay Invite April 13-15 in Azusa, California, and April 16 in the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.
