The first handful of games are out of the way for Maryville girls soccer, and the Spoofhounds find themselves facing the program’s worst start since 2017.
“We feel like we haven’t played our best soccer yet,” coach Chase Tolson said.
The Spoofhounds have a 3-2 record prior to their match April 13 against Bishop Leblond — a stark difference compared to the last four years, which featured no more than a single loss throughout the first five games. It is the worst record through the first five games of the season since the 2017 campaign when they started 2-2-1.
While a number of teams would like to have started the season 3-2, for a team with six consecutive district titles, it can be a little nerve-wracking. For Tolson, though, it’s all about staying focused on the team’s goals.
“We want to win conference, and we think we can do that,” Tolson said.
Maryville’s matchup with Bishop LeBlond was not finished in time for publication.
One of the major reasons for Maryville’s slow start is the strength of schedule to start the season. As of April 12, the Spoofhounds’ first five opponents have a combined record of 19-16.
Junior goalkeeper Abby Swink said the gauntlet to start the season has been tough, but it’s something she welcomes.
“It’s a little difficult, especially with two to three games a week,” Swink said. “Physically, it’s a little hard on us, but in the long run, it will help a lot. We’ve learned a tremendous amount throughout the challenge.”
Part of the challenge for Maryville was the contest against Mid-Buchanan (5-4) April 11. The ’Hounds escaped Faucett, Missouri, with the 2-1 win over the Dragons.
Goals by Maryville senior forward Arianne Skidmore and Kennedy Kurz propelled the team to its third win, but it was the defense that kept the Dragons at bay.
Despite surrendering one goal, the defense regrouped to ensure ensuing possessions by the Dragons on the Spoofhounds’ side of the pitch were short-lived.
Swink, one of the leaders on defense, said the key to any game is communication, and that becomes especially true in games going down to the wire.
“I just keep talking to my players — making sure they know I’m here — because once I stop talking, I feel like the connection between the defense and the rest of the field is lost,” Swink said.
Since the Spoofhounds have 13 underclassmen on the team, Tolson said early games are a good chance to build up the younger players’ experience. He said he is proud of the way everyone on the team pitched in early on in the season.
“It was really cool to see a lot of girls step up,” Tolson said.
Maryville was able to secure a win over Mid-Buchanan, but it did not stop the team’s worst start in five years.
The Spoofhounds will have a chance to take a huge step toward achieving Tolson’s goal of capturing a conference title when they face MEC foe Chillicothe (8-2) April 14.
While the two squads are conference rivals, there’s more to this matchup than that. The Spoofhounds and Hornets met in sectionals in the 2019 MSHSAA State Tournament, where Maryville won 2-0 and sent Chillicothe home. Two years later, Maryville knocked off Chillicothe for the 2021 Class 2 District 8 title.
“There’s gonna be some extra motivation there that we’re going to have to be ready for,” Tolson said.
Swink said she wouldn’t be surprised if the regular season isn’t the only time the two teams meet. She wants to not just win, but she also wants to examine what they do for possible matchups in the future.
While they have already spent a lot of time traveling, this will be one of the longer journeys, with a nearly 111-mile trip to the home of sliced bread for the Spoofhounds.
While she would prefer to stay home and play in front of the Maryville faithful, Swink said, it’s worth it for these types of matches.
“I think there’s gonna be a little tension, but that’s how the game works,” Swink said. “It’s gonna make it more exciting to have that history. I think just keeping a level head and knowing we’re there to just play soccer and play our game will help us keep a straight lookout for the outcome and get the job done.”
