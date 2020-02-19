The Northwest baseball team traveled to Joplin, Missouri, Feb. 14-17 where it played four games in hopes of returning to Maryville with four wins.
The Bearcats, in all four games combined, scored six runs. That total served as a gut check for a Northwest offense that had been the driving factor behind the Bearcats' success the week prior. The struggles at the plate led to Northwest being outscored 21-6 across all of its games and sending the Bearcats back to Maryville with no wins to show for their efforts
“Even though this weekend didn't go as planned, we still had good pitching and good defense,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “I thought that the bullpen really stepped up.”
Going forward, the Bearcats (5-6) may have to lean on their bats for more production. With the struggles of posting six runs in four games, the bats that were once booming have quieted down in the matter of a week.
Two key pieces at the plate have been sophomore outfielder Jordan Peck and senior first baseman Connor Quick.
“Those guys have been swinging the bat very well so far this season,” Loe said. “As a team, we really want them to continue that. Jordan and Connor have really been a huge help in what we have done so far this season.”
Peck and Quick have been rather crucial towards helping the Bearcats’ offense. They’ve combined to post batting averages of .371 and .368, respectively.
The duo is among the top ranks of the team when it comes to total hits. The duo’s production has, in part, been a key factor in the success that Northwest has had so far. The two are looking to add to their production Feb. 21-23 when the Bearcats travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a three-game series with the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
If the Bearcats hope to find the success that escaped their grasp in Joplin, the offensive production of Peck and Quick will have to transcend to the rest of the lineup.
The Bearcats, Loe said, are also hoping to bolster their bullpen. They are also hoping to bolster their bullpen. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Alex Slocum has appeared in five games this year with seven innings pitched. He has posted an ERA of 0.00 and has given up one hit to go along with seven strikeouts.
The five-game skid left the Bearcats with a losing record, something they’re hoping to change as they get into the full swing of the season.
The matchup with the Mountain Lions provides the opportunity for Northwest to play its first series of the new year. That’s something that will become the usual once the conference schedule comes around. The Bearcats are hoping that series wins become usual as well.
