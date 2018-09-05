After a strong start to the season finishing second in the Barstow tournament, Maryville soccer is excited to get the ball rolling into the season.
The Spoofhounds took care of business in their opening match against Lone Jack, beating the Mules 10-2. The only blemish on their young record came in the championship match when the ‘Hounds fell to Platte County by a final score of 4-3. Senior forward Thomas Distefano led the team with 2 goals and senior defender Will Mattock also scored.
In three games, Distefano, has already scored 10 goals for the Spoofhounds.
“The tournament was the perfect experience for our team to show what we've been working so hard for,” Mattock said. “We achieved the best result of any Maryville teams in the past and will build on that success by matching our talent with hard work to be in the best form possible.”
Coach Dale Reuter was pleased with the performance, effort and determination that the Spoofhounds showed while on the soccer field in Barstow.
“I think the boys handled the tournament well,” Reuter said. “Obviously we would’ve liked to have won the championship. However, some mistakes took that out of our hands. As a whole, the team looks pretty good and I like what we are doing. We do have some work to do and the boys understand that.”
With the Barstow tournament in the rearview mirror, Maryville doesn’t get much of a breather before they square off against two conference opponents in non-conference matches with Chillicothe and St. Joseph Benton.
“These games will let you know what you’re going to face this season,” Reuter said. “If the weather holds out it, should be a great week.”
The 'Hounds have just one district title in school history, coming in the 2015 season. This season, they're setting out to summit that threshold once again. Mattock thinks this team has the firepower to get there and beyond.
“We've got a natural scorer in Thomas Distefano, a phenomenal attacking midfield assisting him and a solid back line led by goalie Tyson Arnold,” Mattock said.”“I definitely think we can go the distance this season. James Distefano has stepped up in a central midfield role to contest players twice his size, and the talent our young players show will definitely help to us to progress this season and in the next years to come.”
In the upcoming tournament, the Spoofhounds will have to face very fast-paced, goal scoring teams. Reuter feels confident that his team knows how to adjust to this type of play and can handle the things that are brought to the table.
Junior defender Wesley Wallace has big expectations for the team and offered insight on ways the ‘Hounds will be a will be a force to be reckoned with from a defensive standpoint.
“I feel like if we can control our touches and passes, we will do pretty well,” Wallace said. “We need to learn to talk to each other and communicate more on the field, and it will help tremendously.”
